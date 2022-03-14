I-244 reopened after cement truck wreck, chain reaction crashes near Southwest Boulevard

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 244 were reopened about two hours after a cement truck overturned, causing chain reaction crashes near Southwest Boulevard.
I-244 lanes heading north between 33rd West Ave and South 23rd Street were affected, troopers said.
Northbound lanes of U.S. 75 also saw a backup in traffic as motorists were diverted onto 41st Street and 33rd West Avenue in west Tulsa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The lane closure began about 10:48 a.m., a news release states. The highway reopened before 1 p.m.