 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

I-244 reopened after cement truck wreck, chain reaction crashes near Southwest Boulevard

  • Updated
  • 0
Wreck Monday 3/14
Google Maps

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 244 were reopened about two hours after a cement truck overturned, causing chain reaction crashes near Southwest Boulevard.

I-244 lanes heading north between 33rd West Ave and South 23rd Street were affected, troopers said. 

Northbound lanes of U.S. 75 also saw a backup in traffic as motorists were diverted onto 41st Street and 33rd West Avenue in west Tulsa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The lane closure began about 10:48 a.m., a news release states. The highway reopened before 1 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Poland struggles with waves of Ukraine refugees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert