I-244 closed after cement truck wreck causes chain reaction crashes near Southwest Boulevard

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 244 have been closed after a cement truck overturned, causing chain reaction crashes near Southwest Boulevard.
I-244 lanes heading north between 33rd West Ave and South 23rd Street are affected, troopers said.
Northbound lanes of U.S. 75 also appear affected by the backup in traffic as motorists are diverted onto 41st Street and 33rd West Avenue in west Tulsa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The lane closure began about 10:48 a.m., a news release states.
"Drivers should avoid the area and locate an alternate route," according to the release.