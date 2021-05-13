 Skip to main content
Husband, wife dead in east Tulsa murder-suicide
Husband, wife dead in east Tulsa murder-suicide

  Updated
A husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide in east Tulsa on Wednesday.

David Wayne Wilson, 53, shot and killed his wife, Kathy Wilson, also 53, about 10:30 p.m. in their home near 31st Street and Garnett Road, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said. 

The two had been arguing all day, and Wilson killed his wife before going next door to a relative's home and killing himself, Watkins said. The homes were in the 10600 block of East 33rd Place. 

David and Kathy Wilson had been married 10 years, according to Tulsa County court records. 

Kathy Wilson's death is the 16th homicide in Tulsa this year. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

