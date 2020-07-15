Hundreds of people turned out early Wednesday morning at the Tulsa fairgrounds in hopes of securing a spot in front of a jobless claims agent.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission brought the event to the River Spirit Expo to help those who have been unable to navigate the antiquated jobless claims system overwhelmed by COVID-19-related layoffs and furloughs.
“I think it’s going pretty well,” Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of the OESC, said at about 7 a.m. as an intercom voice boomed out the names and numbers of those due up next to be helped.
“It’s always a gamble when we put these on because we want to make sure people are safe when they get here,” Zumwalt said. "What’s the most efficient and time-conscious way to get people in the door and make sure they are not waiting outside or arriving and staying before the call time?"
The OESC has held a handful of mass, in-person claims processing events in Oklahoma City prior to coming to Tulsa.
Nearly 2,000 are estimated to have been waiting in line when the OESC began handing out tickets before 6 a.m. The first 400 tickets were for appointments Wednesday with OESC staff and its debit card vendor. Another 400 tickets to be first in line Thursday were also quickly snapped up, prompting the OESC to announce it would hold another two-day event next Wednesday and Thursday at the fairgrounds.
Michelle Boyce of Berryhill said the line was already formed when she arrived at the River Spirit Expo at 4 a.m. to get a ticket for an appointment.
Workers gave her No. 135 out of the 400 that were given out today for the event, that was scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Boyce said she came to the event because she received a debit card from the third-party vendor, but it wouldn’t work.
“Now I’ve called them at least 200 times and got hung up on probably 150 times, been on hold for at least two hours every time,” Boyce said.
“I have five teenagers, and I’m the sole provider for my family,” Boyce said. “I have all this money on this card that is unusable. We’ve already got our car repo'ed; we’re getting ready to be evicted. I mean, this is serious.”
Inside the lower level of the River Spirit Expo, dozens of people sat on metal folding chairs, spaced for social distancing, facing toward partitions. Behind the partitions claims workers assist those in need.
Everyone inside was wearing a mask and had their temperature taken prior to entering the building.
About 15 minutes after OESC staff started working on the claims, John Willis of Tulsa was heading back to his car in the parking lot.
“They fixed me up,” Willis said. “I’ve been waiting for it for close to two months,” referring to his unemployment insurance.
“I’ve been out of work for about three months,” Willis said. “I never received a (debit) card.”
He said he was told to expect a new debit card by Friday.
Others though were not so fortunate.
E.B. Downing of Skiatook said he arrived at the fairgrounds about 6:15 a.m., but it was too late; all of the appointment tickets for both days had been given out.
Downing said when he tried to apply for unemployment insurance benefits he was eventually told someone had already tried to file in his name.
“So it’s hanging up me receiving my benefits,” said Downing, who lost his job in March.
Downing estimates he has lost $10,000 in jobless benefits.
Fortunately for Downing, he said he had some savings and a wife who has continued to work.
He also said he began work at another job this week.
“But now, I’ve depleted all my resources,” Downing said. “Now I’m starting back over again and having to build what I built.”