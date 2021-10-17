Hundreds of volunteers help provide assistance to Tulsa-area families, communities though Send Relief Serve Tour

Mike LeHew wanted to accomplish a few modest goals this weekend.

The first initiative was to make a difference by committing to volunteer work in his community by picking up a paint brush to help makeover a local school and then work with kids at a soccer camp.

The second was to complete the task all while inspiring others through expressions of faith and love.

“We are just excited to love the Tulsa metro area and not just with projects but with sharing the gospel,” said LeHew, pastor of Sapulpa-based Church Inside Out.

LeHew was one of 500 people representing local church groups and community organizations to participate in the Send Relief Serve Tour. It is a national effort that began Friday in Tulsa and ended Saturday.

The organization partners with local churches, schools and city leaders to make “the most transformative impact possible through various community building projects" such as roofing, painting, landscaping, school improvements and playground remodeling.

Send Relief Serve Tour is also being held in Memphis, Tennessee, Meridian, Mississippi, Baltimore, Maryland and Charleston, South Carolina.