Hundreds of volunteers help provide assistance to Tulsa-area families, communities though Send Relief Serve Tour

Mike LeHew wanted to accomplish a few modest goals this weekend.
The first initiative was to make a difference by committing to volunteer work in his community by picking up a paint brush to help makeover a local school and then work with kids at a soccer camp.
The second was to complete the task all while inspiring others through expressions of faith and love.
“We are just excited to love the Tulsa metro area and not just with projects but with sharing the gospel,” said LeHew, pastor of Sapulpa-based Church Inside Out.
LeHew was one of 500 people representing local church groups and community organizations to participate in the Send Relief Serve Tour. It is a national effort that began Friday in Tulsa and ended Saturday.
The organization partners with local churches, schools and city leaders to make “the most transformative impact possible through various community building projects" such as roofing, painting, landscaping, school improvements and playground remodeling.
Send Relief Serve Tour is also being held in Memphis, Tennessee, Meridian, Mississippi, Baltimore, Maryland and Charleston, South Carolina.
The work, explained, LeHew enables regular citizens to "meet the needs of others."
"We want to let them know that there are still people out there that care about them," said LeHew, who worked alongside others to put a fresh coat of paint on lockers inside Springdale Elementary in Tulsa on Friday. "We are just trying to bring help to our city and tell them they're not forgotten."
Serve Tour Tulsa volunteers were stationed at sites Oklahoma from Jenks to Coweta assisting with 30 different projects that ranged from working with individual families to beautifying senior care homes to planting gardens in a neighborhood.
It's the small, seemingly insignificant personal touches that seem minor to others but mean everything to those receiving the gestures.
"We just want know that people are loved," Lehew said. "And that there are a group of individuals and churches in Tulsa that care for you."
