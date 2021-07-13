Hundreds of homeless Tulsans celebrate at John 3:16 Mission birthday party

"It's been a rough go, but these people have survived," Whitaker said. "To survive with them and now to celebrate with them on the other side of the pandemic is extra special."

Roleisha Matheney, a John 3:16 Mission volunteer at the birthday party, was homeless herself just six months ago. She said events like this can make a big impact on people.

"I know what it feels like to be homeless," Matheney said. "I know how it feels to be forgotten, to walk around feeling like no one sees you."

Matheney, a current student at John 3:16's women's ministry, is in recovery from addiction and has been sober six months, and she said it's freeing to be able to help people who are in a situation she was in not too long ago.

During the pandemic lockdowns with everything closed, she felt hopeless. John 3:16's providing opportunities such as the birthday party and allowing people to find rest, food and enjoyment is inspiring and brings back that sense of hope, she said.

"They are seen," Matheney said. "We do care. We love them. For many years I walked around feeling unseen, so I think what John 3:16 is doing is awesome because it lets them know they are seen."

