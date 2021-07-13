Hundreds of homeless Tulsans celebrate at John 3:16 Mission birthday party

For many homeless people, feelings of being unseen and unheard are daily battles.
A Tulsa homeless ministry made it its mission Tuesday to let Tulsans without homes know they are seen and heard.
John 3:16 Mission threw its 20th annual birthday party for Tulsa's homeless residents to celebrate them and let them know there are people who care about them. Hundreds of people celebrated together over pizza, cake, ice cream and games, and Tulsa community members donated thousands of birthday cards to inspire the people at the party.
The Rev. Steve Whitaker, senior pastor, president and CEO of the John 3:16 Mission, said the birthday party celebration started 20 years ago after he was told by a homeless friend that he couldn't remember the last time he had a birthday party.
"That began the idea of having a birthday party for everyone," Whitaker said. "We know there probably isn't going to be anyone here who actually has a birthday party, but we set out on a mission to have the biggest birthday party for homeless people in the city."
Whitaker said this year's gathering is especially meaningful because the party couldn't be held last year due to COVID-19 lockdowns.
And with homelessness on the rise because of the pandemic, Whitaker said celebrating with homeless Tulsans can give them a new sense of hope.
"It's been a rough go, but these people have survived," Whitaker said. "To survive with them and now to celebrate with them on the other side of the pandemic is extra special."
Roleisha Matheney, a John 3:16 Mission volunteer at the birthday party, was homeless herself just six months ago. She said events like this can make a big impact on people.
"I know what it feels like to be homeless," Matheney said. "I know how it feels to be forgotten, to walk around feeling like no one sees you."
Matheney, a current student at John 3:16's women's ministry, is in recovery from addiction and has been sober six months, and she said it's freeing to be able to help people who are in a situation she was in not too long ago.
During the pandemic lockdowns with everything closed, she felt hopeless. John 3:16's providing opportunities such as the birthday party and allowing people to find rest, food and enjoyment is inspiring and brings back that sense of hope, she said.
"They are seen," Matheney said. "We do care. We love them. For many years I walked around feeling unseen, so I think what John 3:16 is doing is awesome because it lets them know they are seen."