Hundreds march in downtown Tulsa as part of national campaign to support abortion rights

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Tulsa Saturday, joining a nationwide protest in support of women’s reproductive rights and abortion access.

Sporting signs, banners and even a flag with illustrations of women’s reproductive organs, the crowd shouted for lawmakers to protect abortion rights that supporters say have been under siege by conservative-led states.

The Women's March to Mobilize and Defend Reproductive Rights comes ahead of the start of a new term for the U.S. Supreme Court, one that may determine the fate of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that protected women’s rights to abortions.

"Hundreds of protesters came out in solidarity against a recent aggressive abortion ban that has been implemented in Texas," said Heather Palacious, vice president of community relations and strategic partnerships for Planned Parenthood Great Plains. "So this was a way for our community to come together and send a very clear message to the Supreme Court that these bans on our bodies will not be tolerated."

The new Texas law, which took effect Sept. 1, contains no exceptions for cases of rape, sexual abuse or incest.