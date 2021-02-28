Hundred-year-old Bixby gas station getting makeover as part of historical society's bigger plans

BIXBY — Being on call at the filling station would often keep Ray Cox up late.

“He had to go out at night a lot,” said Sandra Cox, his daughter-in-law.

“Farmers would call and need gas because they were going to start early plowing their fields. Or sometimes drivers would just run out of gas, and he’d have to go help them.”

The late Bixby resident, who worked at Plummer’s Station in the 1930s, would be happy to know that finally his old workplace is getting some service of its own, she said.

The former service station in downtown Bixby, which turns 100 years old this year, is being renovated by the Bixby Historical Society.

And it’s just one piece in the society’s bigger plans, which ultimately will transform its entire property at East Needles Avenue and North Montgomery Street.

“It’s a big year for our little society,” said Victoria Oltmann, society president.

Adjacent to the service station, which they hope to turn into a coffee shop, renovation is wrapping up on an old flour mill scale house that will offer rotating exhibits.

The scale house should be ready for a grand opening April 6, Oltmann said.