Human remains ID'd as man missing for eight months, Tulsa police say

  • Updated
Police say a man missing since September has been identified as the person whose remains were discovered late last month in northeast Tulsa.

The body of Troy Lee Enix, 58, was found around 7:15 p.m. April 28 in the right-of-way between Interstate 244 and the McDonald’s at Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, police said. The remains were discovered north of the restaurant's fence, where vegetation and undergrowth had likely concealed the body for several months, police said at the time.

Enix's family reported him missing since September; he was considered endangered due to potentially fatal results of missing his medication, according to a police news release.

Foul play is not currently suspected in the death of Enix, police said in the release.

