Human remains found in northwest Tulsa; homicide detectives investigating

Police are investigating after a human skull was found in a wooded area in northwest Tulsa. 

In a social media post, the Tulsa Police Department said the remains were discovered Monday morning by a photographer near the Gilcrease Museum. The skull showed signs of severe wounds, leading police to believe they are investigating a homicide, according to the post.

The state medical examiner and police detectives are involved in the investigation.  

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for more updates. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

