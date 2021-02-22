Human remains found in northwest Tulsa; homicide detectives investigating

Police are investigating after a human skull was found in a wooded area in northwest Tulsa.
In a social media post, the Tulsa Police Department said the remains were discovered Monday morning by a photographer near the Gilcrease Museum. The skull showed signs of severe wounds, leading police to believe they are investigating a homicide, according to the post.
The state medical examiner and police detectives are involved in the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for more updates.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.