Human remains found in Muskogee field, police say

Muskogee police are investigating after the discovery of human remans.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area north of the Port of Muskogee and just east of the Muskogee Turnpike in reference to human remains being found, according to a Muskogee police news release.

The discovery was made after the owner of the property was tending to the field and came across the remains, police say.

The investigations Division is working alongside the Medical Examiner's Office to process the the scene.

At this time, the manner of death and identity of the decedent are unknown.

