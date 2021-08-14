 Skip to main content
Human remains found in east Tulsa; police detectives investigating
Human remains found in east Tulsa; police detectives investigating

A person who was reportedly searching for a friend discovered human remains in an advanced state of decomposition along U.S. 169 in east Tulsa, police said.

The remains were found about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 102000 block of East 21st Street near a tent along what was described as deep brush, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

Investigators at the scene said the person who discovered the remains was walking in a wooded area searching for a friend he'd not seen in days, the release said. 

Crime scene detectives and the state Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death and identity, police said. 

kendrick.marshall@tulsaworld.com

Breaking News