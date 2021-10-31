Human remains found early Sunday; Tulsa County authorities investigating case as homicide

Wildlife hunters tracking an animal in north Tulsa on Sunday morning discovered human remains, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said hunters who were searching for a deer found "obvious human remains" in a tree about 8:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 59th Place North.

"There are signs of foul play, but we don't know whether they are male or female," said Roebuck, who explained that animals might have compromised the remains. "We know it's a homicide. We just don't know who our victim is yet."

Since the investigation is only in its early stages, authorities have not determined whether the discovery is related to several reported missing person cases in the area, she said.

Investigators will not know the person’s sex, cause and time of death until those determinations are made by the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.