Human remains found between I-244 and Tulsa fast food restaurant, police say

Authorities are working to determine the cause of death for a person whose remains were discovered Thursday in Tulsa.
A body was found around 7:15 p.m. in the right-of-way between Interstate 244 and the McDonald's at Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, police said Friday on social media. The body was north of the McDonald's fence, and vegetation and undergrowth had concealed the remains, according to officers. Investigators believe that the body had been on the ground there for the past several months, police said.
No identification was found at the site, so the state Medical Examiner's Office will work to determine who died and how.
"If foul play is suspected, homicide detectives will investigate," police said.