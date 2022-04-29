Human remains found between I-244 and north Tulsa fast food restaurant, police say

Authorities are working to determine the cause of death for a person whose remains were discovered Thursday in north Tulsa.

Officers responded around 7:15 p.m. to a right-of-way area between Interstate 244 and the McDonalds at Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, Tulsa police said Friday on social media.

A body was found on the other side of the McDonald's fence, where vegetation and undergrowth reportedly concealed the remains, according to officers. Investigators believe the body was on the ground there for the past several months, police said.

No identification was found at the site, so the state Medical Examiner's Office will work to determine who died and how.

"If foul play is suspected, homicide detectives will investigate," police said.