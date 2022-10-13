'Huge, huge, huge': Social Security increase sounds good for many locally

Thursday brought good news to more than 811,000 Oklahomans.

"Huge. Huge. Huge," is how Eileen Bradshaw, executive director of LIFE Senior Services in Tulsa, described the 8.7% Social Security cost of living adjustment, or COLA, announced early Thursday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"That would make a significant effect," said retiree Linda Valentine of Owasso. "Maybe enough to buy enough gas to actually go somewhere."

The 811,000 is the number of Oklahomans who receive Social Security benefits totaling $13.4 billion annually, according to AARP. The majority are paid retirement benefits, but 260,000 get disability, survivor and children's benefits.

Percentage-wise, the increase will be the largest in more than 40 years and will raise the average monthly benefit by more than $140. It becomes effective Jan. 1.

The increase follows a 5.9% increase last January that most recipients never really saw.

"The bad thing about last year was that Medicare premiums also increased and kind of wiped (the benefit increase) out," said Sean Voskuhl, state director of AARP. "This year there's going to be a slight decrease in Medicare payments — about $5 a month. The deductible is also going down a little, about $7.

Voskuhl noted that recent changes to Medicare also cap insulin costs and cover additional vaccines, including for shingles.

"This should really give seniors some breathing room," he said.

COLAs are determined by the U.S. Department of Labor's Cost of Living Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.

A report issued Thursday using a slightly different measure put inflation for September at 8.2% above the same month a year ago.

A half-dozen Oklahoma retirees interviewed after the COLA was announced almost all said they have been most affected by increases in food and fuel in the past year, with some saying they are concerned about higher utility bills because of higher natural gas prices paid by the state's major electricity suppliers.

Bradshaw said the most urgent calls to her agency, which serves many seniors who depend mostly or entirely on Social Security, concern rising rents.

"The calls we are getting are from people who have lived in the same place for 10 or 12 years," she said. "Over the years they've seen moderate increases, but now they are squeezed out."

For those people, she said, another $145 month makes a big difference.

"When you know you've worked your last day and what you have is what you have, it makes you very conscious of every dollar," Bradshaw said.

Ron Coates, a retired American Airlines plumber living in Coweta, doesn't depend solely on Social Security, but its COLAs are his only inflation hedge.

"My pension doesn't go up in value," he said.

Joe Ann Vermillion, 79, and Jean Staples, 83, of McAlester were in Tulsa on Thursday for an AARP event at the Gathering Place.

They said their Oklahoma Teacher Retirement System benefits, together with Social Security, allow them to live fairly comfortably but that they know other seniors who rely heavily on the latter.

"McAlester has an AARP chapter, so we listen to people who have issues," said Vermillion. "For most of them, it's not housing, thank goodness."

Valentine and her friend Mary McCain said housing is not an immediate issue for them because they live in Owasso's Baptist Village, but fuel is.

Morey Villareal of Tulsa said the COLA could hold up well over time.

"The thing I keep thinking about is that the economy is a lot better than a couple of years ago," he said. "Inflation will recede, but the economy will keep moving along."

Some have questioned whether the COLAs will weaken Social Security's long-term viability.

Voskuhl said that's hard to judge. The inflation that brought the cost of living adjustment also brought higher wages for workers, which means more taxes flowing into the program. And more people are working and paying those taxes.

Additionally, Thursday's announcement by the Social Security Administration included a reminder that the cap on earnings subject to Social Security and Medicare taxes is going up 9%, from $147,000 to $160,200.

