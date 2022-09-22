HUD secretary visits Tulsa to celebrate $50 million redevelopment grant

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge came to town Thursday to hand the Tulsa Housing Authority a $50 million check to help fund the revitalization of the Comanche Park Apartments and the surrounding neighborhood along the 36th Street North corridor.

That’s a big number. Fudge’s message, though, was easier to wrap one’s brain — and one’s heart — around.

“When you grow up in communities like I grew up in, home was the only safe place you had,” she said during a ceremony at the 36th Street North Event Center. “It’s the place where you can go and feel good about yourself. It was the place where you went and nobody questioned who you were. It was the place where you could go and feel empowered.

“Every single person in this country should live in a decent and safe place.”

Providing that safe space for north Tulsa residents to flourish was the impetus behind THA’s decision — in partnership with the city of Tulsa — to apply to HUD for a Choice Neighborhoods Initiative grant.

Over the next six years, the approximately $190 million Envision Comanche redevelopment project will create 545 new mixed-income rental units where the Comanche Park Apartments now stand, as well as eight single-family homes for sale.

The development will also include commercial and green spaces, an urban farm, a neighborhood grocery store and continued work on the Flat Rock Creek Urban Wilderness Area.

“I am here because HUD understands that it is our job to create an environment in which people can succeed,” Fudge said. “So many of our children and our families begin their lives behind what I call the starting line of life — fighting to catch up every day.”

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the city is investing nearly $100 million in street, sidewalk and other infrastructure in and around the apartment site. That figure includes $14 million in infrastructure at the Comanche Park property on north Quaker Avenue, THA said.

“I cannot adequately thank Secretary Fudge and her team at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for believing in Tulsa,” Bynum said.

HUD has awarded the city two Choice Neighborhood Initiative grants. In 2018, Tulsa Housing Authority received $30 million to revitalize the Eugene Field neighborhood in west Tulsa.

“You can go over to west Tulsa right now and see the transformation that this program can have on a community,” Bynum said. “And I think the power of it is, it pulls the local community, the philanthropic community and the federal government all together on to one page to transform and improve people’s lives.”

City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, who represents the district in which Comanche Park Apartments is located, noted that the 36th Street North corridor was once a thriving area.

“As we know, Black neighborhoods in Tulsa and in fact throughout this country have suffered from structural racism and declining investment,” Hall-Harper said, adding that the Choice Neighborhoods grant would be crucial to “changing the trajectory of the 36th Street North neighborhood and District 1.”

Fudge said the $50 million grant the city celebrated Thursday was the largest grant of any kind that HUD has awarded this year.

Choice Neighborhoods grants are meant to be used to leverage public and private dollars to support locally driven strategies to assist struggling neighborhoods.

Four local nonprofits have come combined to donate a total of $28.5 million to the project. They include the George Kaiser Family Foundation ($15 million), the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation ($5 million), the Ascension St. John Foundation ($5 million), and the Schusterman Family Foundation ($3.5 million).

Josh Miller, program manager with GKFF, said he was grateful for the local investment in the project.

“None of this would be achieved without the strength of local partners,” said Miller.

Of Comanche Park's 271 units — all of which are federally subsidized — 110 are occupied, according to THA. Relocation of those residents is scheduled to begin before the end of the year, with the phased construction of new apartments expected to start by the end of 2023.

THA will provide relocation assistance, including helping people identify available housing and covering moving costs. Comanche Park residents will have the first right to return to replacement apartments as they become available.

“We always had a home,” Fudge said after the event, recalling her childhood years in a poor, all-Black neighborhood in Cleveland, Ohio. “When other people didn’t have a home, we had a home. ... When you have that kind of support from your family and you know you have a safe place always to go home, it’s (makes a) difference in your life.”