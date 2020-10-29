'However long it takes': Voters line up in rain at ONEOK Field to get ballots cast early

Jeannie Farr and her husband, Kevin Farr, were about twelfth in line for in-person early voting at ONEOK Field on Thursday morning.

“I counted,” Jeannie Farr said as she exited the ballpark about 8:15.

Like many of the people lined up in and around the stadium as a steady rain fell, the Farrs were motivated by civic duty to make the trip downtown to cast a vote.

“It’s so important to get our vote in and we just wanted to be sure we got it done,” Jeannie Farr said. “It’s America.”

At the other end of the line, outside the centerfield gates along Archer Street, Deborah Wolfe said she had no idea how long it would take to wind her way through the line and vote, and she didn’t care.

“However long it takes, that is what I am going to do,” she said.

Thursday was the first time ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave., has been used as an in-person early voting site, and not everyone was thrilled with the choice.