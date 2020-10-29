'However long it takes': Voters line up in rain at ONEOK Field to get ballots cast early

Jeannie Farr and her husband, Kevin Farr, were about twelfth in line for in-person early voting at ONEOK Field on Thursday morning.
“I counted,” Jeannie Farr said as she exited the ballpark about 8:15.
Like many of the people lined up in and around the stadium as a steady rain fell, the Farrs were motivated by civic duty to make the trip downtown to cast a vote.
“It’s so important to get our vote in and we just wanted to be sure we got it done,” Jeannie Farr said. “It’s America.”
At the other end of the line, outside the centerfield gates along Archer Street, Deborah Wolfe said she had no idea how long it would take to wind her way through the line and vote, and she didn’t care.
“However long it takes, that is what I am going to do,” she said.
Thursday was the first time ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave., has been used as an in-person early voting site, and not everyone was thrilled with the choice.
“I wish they got it at a university or something like that, an open … venue like maybe ORU or something like the Mabee Center versus this because I knew the weather was not going to be good and at least it would be able to move people (inside),” said Selina Fulford, as she stood in the rain with her daughter, Ayisha, who was casting her first vote.
Tulsa County Election Board officials have said previously that they chose ONEOK Field as the county’s lone in-person early voting site primarily because it was outdoors and would allow for social distancing.
Standing in line on the centerfield concourse, Nate Morris surveyed the line of voters circling the entire stadium.
“To have only one space for people to vote early is difficult, but it is also very powerful to see Tulsans waiting in very cold conditions in the rain in a thousands-of-person-long line (to vote),” he said.
Tulsa County residents can cast their ballots at ONEOK Field from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Voters enter through the main gate on Elgin Avenue.
There is no early in-person voting on Monday.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at ONEOK Field. They can be dropped off at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., during normal business hours.
Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said Thursday morning that voting was going well.
“So far, so good,” she said.
Toby Jenkins, executive director of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, said he was surprised to learn that Elgin Avenue in front of the ballpark would be closed during early voting. His concern is that handicap voters will have to travel a long distance from where they are dropped off to the stadium.
The Equality Center is running a shuttle from its office at 621 E. Fourth St. to the ballpark.
“We were told all along that Elgin was going to be open, so now we have just been dropping off at the corner of Elgin and Archer (Street),” Jenkins said.
Freeman said the plan had always been to close Elgin Avenue due to security reasons.
She said individuals with handicaps can park or be dropped off at the parking lot directly north of ONEOK Field adjacent to the home plate entrance. But vehicles must enter from the north along Elgin Avenue and have a handicap parking sticker.
Parking is available at Vast Bank, Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, Mount Zion Baptist Church, Vernon AME Church and on the street. Handicapped parking is available in the ONEOK Field lot immediately north of the stadium.
Tulsa Transit, meanwhile, is offering free bus service systemwide all three days to accommodate voters. Tulsa’s League of Women Voters is sponsoring the service.
Tulsa Transit is also offering a free shuttle from the Election Board office to the ballpark for those who arrive at the former by mistake.
