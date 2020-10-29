'However long it takes': Starting in the rain and ending in sunshine, voters line up at ONEOK Field to cast early ballots

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa County residents also can cast their ballots at ONEOK Field from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Voters enter through the main gate on Elgin Avenue.

Jeannie Farr and her husband, Kevin Farr, were about 12th in line Thursday morning.

“I counted,” Jeannie Farr said as she exited the Tulsa Drillers’ ballpark about 8:15.

The Farrs were motivated by civic duty to make the trip downtown to cast a vote.

“It’s so important to get our vote in and we just wanted to be sure we got it done,” Jeannie Farr said. “It’s America.”

At the other end of the line, outside the centerfield gates along Archer Street, Deborah Wolfe said she had no idea how long it would take to wind her way through the line and vote, and she didn’t care.

“However long it takes, that is what I am going to do,” she said.

Nate Morris also arrived early to stand in the rain and wait.

“To have only one space for people to vote early is difficult, but it is also very powerful to see Tulsans waiting in very cold conditions in the rain in a thousands-of-person-long line (to vote),” he said.