'However long it takes': Starting in the rain and ending in sunshine, voters line up at ONEOK Field to cast early ballots

Most of the people who made the trip to ONEOK Field on Thursday for early in-person voting had about a two-hour wait before they could cast their ballots.
No one seemed to mind. People even scurried down Elgin Avenue to get inside the ballpark gates before they closed at 6 p.m.
Taylor Brown was the last one in. He’d just come from work.
“You don’t know what the future holds, you know, especially a crazy year like this, right?” said the 30-year-old. “But it’s very important that we get to choose who’s our leader for the country.”
That was the message from voters all day long, whether they were hunched under umbrellas in an early morning downpour or reading a book on the sun-splashed centerfield concourse late in the afternoon.
“It’s a really important election, I think, given the state of the world and the political climate,” said Matthew Sperle, 28. “It just feels like one of those things, it’s important and it’s worth making the sacrifice of standing in line for two hours of your day, even if you’re busy.”
The physical therapy student spoke during a break from reading Edmund Morris’ “The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt.”
“I get to sit here and read, so it’s not the worst thing,” Sperle said.
Tulsa County Election Board officials said nearly 3,800 people had cast ballots by the time the gates closed at 6 p.m. By the time the last ballot was cast just before 8 p.m., the vote count had reached 4,408.
Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said Thursday evening that there had been "no major issues today, other than the cold, wet start."
"Overall, I'm very pleased with Day One of early voting," she said.
The Oklahoma State Election Board reported that as of 5 p.m. Thursday 292,073 mail-in and in-person absentee ballots had been cast statewide.
Thursday was the first time ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave., has been used as an in-person early voting site, and not everyone was thrilled with the choice.
“I wish they got it at a university or something like that, an open … venue like maybe ORU or something like the Mabee Center versus this because I knew the weather was not going to be good and at least it would be able to move people (inside),” said Selina Fulford, as she stood in the rain with her daughter, Ayisha, who was casting her first vote.
Tulsa County Election Board officials have said previously that they chose ONEOK Field as the county’s lone in-person early voting site primarily because it was outdoors and would allow for social distancing.
Support Local Journalism
Tulsa County residents also can cast their ballots at ONEOK Field from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Voters enter through the main gate on Elgin Avenue.
Jeannie Farr and her husband, Kevin Farr, were about 12th in line Thursday morning.
“I counted,” Jeannie Farr said as she exited the Tulsa Drillers’ ballpark about 8:15.
The Farrs were motivated by civic duty to make the trip downtown to cast a vote.
“It’s so important to get our vote in and we just wanted to be sure we got it done,” Jeannie Farr said. “It’s America.”
At the other end of the line, outside the centerfield gates along Archer Street, Deborah Wolfe said she had no idea how long it would take to wind her way through the line and vote, and she didn’t care.
“However long it takes, that is what I am going to do,” she said.
Nate Morris also arrived early to stand in the rain and wait.
“To have only one space for people to vote early is difficult, but it is also very powerful to see Tulsans waiting in very cold conditions in the rain in a thousands-of-person-long line (to vote),” he said.
For Brown, the last person in line, there was no doubt in his mind that he would stick out the two-hour wait.
“I’m here,” he said, and that was that.
Video: Voters line up in the rain to cast early ballots at ONEOK Field.
Gallery: Tulsa County voters brave rain at ONEOK Field to cast early ballots
