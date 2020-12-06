How Tulsa's police union tries to win elections and influence people

“I think it just made me nervous to know that the process I was aware of for unions and PACs to fund a campaign did not seem to be followed in that moment, and that made me uncomfortable,” Wright said. “And I also did not care for the fact that it wasn’t made out to the campaign committee, that there was no memo attached. ... I could have stuck it in my personal checking account.

“I had literally just taken the oath of office saying that I was not going to personally benefit from my position.”

Wright said she went so far as to ask other PAC leaders if it was normal to hand a newly elected official a check on inauguration day. “They’re like, ‘No,’” she said.

“I do think that, given the behavior that I saw, there was the idea that if I took their campaign contribution that somehow I would be aligned to their agenda.”

Secrist said it is not unusual for the FOP to hand out checks on inauguration day — “Whenever we can get with them, we will hand them the check” — and said Wright’s check was made out to “Lori Wright” because the union did not know the name of her campaign committee.