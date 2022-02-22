How rare is Twosday?

Exactly how rare Tuesday’s date will seem depends on exactly how it is written.
This century, for example, has already had a couple of “Onedays” with Jan. 11, 2011, and Nov. 11, 2011. That is, 1-11-11 and 11-11-11. And the calendar is only 11 years from “Threesday” on 3-3-33 and 22 years from “Foursday” on 4-4-44.
Include all eight digits, however, and 02-22-2022 seems very rare indeed. Throw in the day of the week and Tuesday, 2-22-22, becomes truly unique. It even has a name: Twosday.
In the eight-digit format, March 3, 2033, won’t really count as “Threesday.” It will be 1,011 years until 03-03-3033, which will be a Sunday.
Then again, by the strictest standards the real Twosday, 2-22-2222, is still 200 years away. But it will fall on a Friday, so maybe it’s the one that doesn’t really count?
In the American five-digit format, 2-22-22 makes both a palindrome and an ambigram, meaning it reads the same left to right as right to left and upside down. The full eight-digit date works as a palindrome-ambigram, too, but only when written in the European format: 22-02-2022.
The palindrome-ambigram combo isn’t unique, however. The American format had one just last year: 12-02-2021.
Palindrome dates come around even more often. In fact, every date from Monday through the end of February will be one: 2-21-22, 2-22-22, 2-23-22, 2-24-22, 2-25-22, 2-26-22, 2-27-22 and 2-28-22.
But 2-22-22 obviously stands out on the list. Las Vegas wedding chapels are expecting a particularly busy day, while restaurants and bars nationwide are offering various specials.
In Tulsa, the date inspired a mysterious billboard on the Broken Arrow Expressway that reads simply “you + we = us 2/22/22.”
It might not have quite the same cachet, but there’s only 347 days until Feb. 3, 2023, or 2-3-23.
