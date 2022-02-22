 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How rare is Twosday?
A billboard beside the Broken Arrow Expressway’s westbound lanes near the 31st Street and Yale Avenue exit makes an issue of Twosday.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Exactly how rare Tuesday’s date will seem depends on exactly how it is written.

This century, for example, has already had a couple of “Onedays” with Jan. 11, 2011, and Nov. 11, 2011. That is, 1-11-11 and 11-11-11. And the calendar is only 11 years from “Threesday” on 3-3-33 and 22 years from “Foursday” on 4-4-44.

Include all eight digits, however, and 02-22-2022 seems very rare indeed. Throw in the day of the week and Tuesday, 2-22-22, becomes truly unique. It even has a name: Twosday.

In the eight-digit format, March 3, 2033, won’t really count as “Threesday.” It will be 1,011 years until 03-03-3033, which will be a Sunday.

Then again, by the strictest standards the real Twosday, 2-22-2222, is still 200 years away. But it will fall on a Friday, so maybe it’s the one that doesn’t really count?

In the American five-digit format, 2-22-22 makes both a palindrome and an ambigram, meaning it reads the same left to right as right to left and upside down. The full eight-digit date works as a palindrome-ambigram, too, but only when written in the European format: 22-02-2022.

The palindrome-ambigram combo isn’t unique, however. The American format had one just last year: 12-02-2021.

Palindrome dates come around even more often. In fact, every date from Monday through the end of February will be one: 2-21-22, 2-22-22, 2-23-22, 2-24-22, 2-25-22, 2-26-22, 2-27-22 and 2-28-22.

But 2-22-22 obviously stands out on the list. Las Vegas wedding chapels are expecting a particularly busy day, while restaurants and bars nationwide are offering various specials.

In Tulsa, the date inspired a mysterious billboard on the Broken Arrow Expressway that reads simply “you + we = us 2/22/22.”

It might not have quite the same cachet, but there’s only 347 days until Feb. 3, 2023, or 2-3-23.

