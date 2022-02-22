How rare is Twosday?

Exactly how rare Tuesday’s date will seem depends on exactly how it is written.

This century, for example, has already had a couple of “Onedays” with Jan. 11, 2011, and Nov. 11, 2011. That is, 1-11-11 and 11-11-11. And the calendar is only 11 years from “Threesday” on 3-3-33 and 22 years from “Foursday” on 4-4-44.

Include all eight digits, however, and 02-22-2022 seems very rare indeed. Throw in the day of the week and Tuesday, 2-22-22, becomes truly unique. It even has a name: Twosday.

In the eight-digit format, March 3, 2033, won’t really count as “Threesday.” It will be 1,011 years until 03-03-3033, which will be a Sunday.

Then again, by the strictest standards the real Twosday, 2-22-2222, is still 200 years away. But it will fall on a Friday, so maybe it’s the one that doesn’t really count?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the American five-digit format, 2-22-22 makes both a palindrome and an ambigram, meaning it reads the same left to right as right to left and upside down. The full eight-digit date works as a palindrome-ambigram, too, but only when written in the European format: 22-02-2022.