How not to confuse allergies with COVID-19: Oklahoma experts explain what symptoms to look for

With Oklahoma plunging into an especially severe ragweed season while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, experts want sufferers to know when to simply take allergy medicine and when to get tested for the virus.

A relatively wet spring and summer let ragweed flourish. And now that the weed's annual pollination has begun, allergy patients can expect a particularly difficult fall, according to the Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic.

Ragweed allergies can mimic some COVID symptoms, including a runny nose and sore throat, said Dr. Dean Atkinson in Oklahoma City.

"But there are other symptoms they don't share," he said. "A loss of smell. Loss of taste. Fever."

People experiencing those symptoms shouldn't blame allergies and should seek a doctor's advice, Atkinson said.

Masks, recommended to lower the risk of spreading COVID, can also help reduce ragweed allergies. The Allergy Clinic suggests wearing dust masks, such as carpenters use, when working outdoors. The masks can be found in most hardware stores.