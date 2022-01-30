How much does it cost to evict someone? Tulsa officials want to know

Hoping to find better ways to support local landlords and avoid evictions, Tulsa officials are collecting data on how much it costs to remove a tenant.
The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity and Housing Solutions have launched a survey to ask landlords how much they typically spend during an eviction, from paying courts fees to preparing a unit to be leased again.
Landlords spent about $1,500 per eviction in 2020, according to a similar survey taken then, said Kristin Maun, director of housing development and incentives for the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity.
A lot has changed in the last two years, however, and officials want to know how the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors have affected the costs of evictions, Maun said.
“For example, in 2021 we had more rental assistance than had ever been available before,” she said. “That may impact how a landlord might respond in 2022 versus 2020. We’ve also seen a significant increase in our occupancy rates, and rental rates have increased 12% in the last year.”
A “conservative estimate” for the cost of one eviction would be $2,235, according to a data from the Tulsa Apartment Association. The costs include rent lost while the home was occupied and as well as during the time it takes to make the rental unit ready for the next resident. The costs also include cleaning, repairing and painting the unit to prepare for a new tenant.
“There is no economic incentive, or profit, from evicting residents,” said Keri Cooper, executive director of the Tulsa Apartment Association. “An industry best practice is striving to retain as many residents as possible. Losing a resident is much more expensive than retaining a resident. However, in some situations evictions are necessary. But they are always the last resort.”
The city’s landlord survey can be found online at tinyurl.com/landlordsurvey2022.