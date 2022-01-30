How much does it cost to evict someone? Tulsa officials want to know

Hoping to find better ways to support local landlords and avoid evictions, Tulsa officials are collecting data on how much it costs to remove a tenant.

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity and Housing Solutions have launched a survey to ask landlords how much they typically spend during an eviction, from paying courts fees to preparing a unit to be leased again.

Landlords spent about $1,500 per eviction in 2020, according to a similar survey taken then, said Kristin Maun, director of housing development and incentives for the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity.

A lot has changed in the last two years, however, and officials want to know how the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors have affected the costs of evictions, Maun said.

“For example, in 2021 we had more rental assistance than had ever been available before,” she said. “That may impact how a landlord might respond in 2022 versus 2020. We’ve also seen a significant increase in our occupancy rates, and rental rates have increased 12% in the last year.”