The city’s request to the state for CARES Act funding calls for using the money to provide subsidized high-speed internet service for low-income residents and establishing internet hot spots, a business incubator facility and a financial counseling program, according to a copy of the city’s request obtained by the Tulsa World.
Approximately $14 million of the request was for public safety–related improvements to 250 city facilities, including the BOK Center and the Cox Business Center.
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act was approved by Congress in late March to provide COVID-19 relief funding.
The city's application for federal funding does not necessarily reflect how much will be allocated. The city must also account for the CARES Act money it will use to reimburse for costs already incurred.
A noon news conference was held with local and state leaders detailing how the funds will be spent.
Here is a breakdown of the city’s approximately $30 million request to the state (not a finalized list of financials):
- $14.1 million for temperature-monitoring stations, touchless technology, hand-sanitizing stations, air scrubbers and other COVID-19 safety measures at city facilities
- $5.4 million for COVID-19 prevention programs; this includes $2 million for a hotel to provide quarantine and isolation facilities with conversion to transitional housing
- $5.6 million for more high-speed internet services, including $2.4 million for households that are low-income or have lost 25% of their income due to COVID-19; and $2.7 million for high-speed Wi-Fi at Tulsa Housing Authority facilities
- $215,000 to provide financial counseling services
- $4.3 million for a Tulsa workforce hub and workforce service expansion
- $1.25 million for a business incubation facility
Gov. Kevin Stitt confirmed at the news conference that White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Deborah Birx will visit Tulsa noon-4 p.m. Sunday to meet with local and state leaders on the COVID-19 response.
