How many Oklahomans voted for Kanye West? Here's where longshot candidates finished

After paying $35,000 to be on Oklahoma's 2020 presidential ballot, Kanye West was rewarded with 5,590 votes.

West, running as independent candidate in this year's election, earned 0.36% of the vote on Tuesday, or 1,013,280 million behind incumbent President Donald Trump, who earned all seven of the state's electoral college votes.

West, 43, qualified for the state's general election ballot on July 15 after narrowly meeting the deadline for independent and unrecognized party representatives. He appeared on the ballot in 12 other states and received more than 60,000 votes nationally.

While West was the most high-profile candidate aside from Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, lesser-knowns such as Libertarian Jo Jorgenson and independents Jade Simmons and Brock Pierce also bought their way onto the ballot to join the race.

Jorgenson, who finished third on the ballot in Oklahoma, earned 24,686 votes. Simmons, a concert pianist and motivational speaker, tallied 3,650 votes. Pierce, an actor and cryptocurrency investor, got 2,542 votes.

