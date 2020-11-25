How do you erase medical debt for thousands? A Tulsa couple we're thankful for tells us how they did it

Getting ready to retire at the end of last year and wondering what they could do with all their free time, Mark and Mona Whitmire stumbled across a newspaper story about a Methodist church in the small town of Okeene, a farming community on the wide-open prairie more than two hours west of Tulsa.
The church was working with a New York-based nonprofit group, RIP Medical Debt, to raise money to pay off people’s old medical bills.
“We thought, ‘Well, that’s an interesting idea,’” Mona Whitmire says. She and her husband got plenty of fundraising experience while spending their careers working for nonprofits.
RIP Medical Debt was started in 2014 by a pair of executives who had worked in the debt-collection industry. From experience, they estimate 2 in 3 personal bankruptcies are medical-related and 25% of credit card debt is for health care.
Doctors and hospitals may sell uncollected debts to a third party, often for a fraction of the original amount that was owed. And if the debt collector can’t get the money either, the company might sell the debt again for pennies on the dollar.
That’s where RIP Medical Debt comes in. Much like a debt collector, it buys unpaid bills off the secondary market. But whereas a debt collector might harass patients again to make them pay, RIP Medical just cancels the debt.
“It is wiped out completely,” Whitmire says. “And that can have a really big impact on someone’s life.”
Not only does it relieve the financial pressure of an unpaid bill, it lets someone begin rebuilding a good credit record.
“That’s important if you want to buy a house,” she says, “or buy a car. You no longer have that unpaid debt counting against you.”
As they launched a campaign early this year, the Whitmires emphasized that even small donations could make a huge difference, considering how little RIP Medical had to pay for the old debts.
“A $1 donation,” Whitmire says, “could cancel $100 in debt.”
By the end of summer, the campaign had raised enough money to pay off about $28 million in medical debts for 28,321 families in the Tulsa area. And in October, it eliminated more than $400,000 in medical debts for 262 families in Tahlequah and other Cherokee County communities.
Whitmire emphasizes that local health-care providers lost nothing — they had already sold the debts, in some cases as long as 15 years ago.
Now that the 2020 campaign has succeeded, the Whitmires are working on plans for an ongoing effort that will help Tulsans pay off medical bills in the future.
“We aren’t quite ready to talk about the details yet,” she says. “We just think it’s a way that we can continue to make a difference.”
