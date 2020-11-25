How do you erase medical debt for thousands? A Tulsa couple we're thankful for tells us how they did it

Getting ready to retire at the end of last year and wondering what they could do with all their free time, Mark and Mona Whitmire stumbled across a newspaper story about a Methodist church in the small town of Okeene, a farming community on the wide-open prairie more than two hours west of Tulsa.

The church was working with a New York-based nonprofit group, RIP Medical Debt, to raise money to pay off people’s old medical bills.

“We thought, ‘Well, that’s an interesting idea,’” Mona Whitmire says. She and her husband got plenty of fundraising experience while spending their careers working for nonprofits.

RIP Medical Debt was started in 2014 by a pair of executives who had worked in the debt-collection industry. From experience, they estimate 2 in 3 personal bankruptcies are medical-related and 25% of credit card debt is for health care.

Doctors and hospitals may sell uncollected debts to a third party, often for a fraction of the original amount that was owed. And if the debt collector can’t get the money either, the company might sell the debt again for pennies on the dollar.