How can 22-year-old Miss Oklahoma know what it's like to be a senior citizen?

Not long after she won the title of Miss Oklahoma in June, Megan Gold’s father suggested that she move into a retirement home.

“At first, I was probably a little bit skeptical,” Gold said. “Then I came and saw the place, and it really made sense.”

Her social impact issue during the Miss Oklahoma pageant involved hunger among the state’s senior citizens, along with other general issues around the topic of aging. And she will carry the same theme into the Miss America competition this December.

But how can a 22-year-old recent college graduate really understand what it’s like to age?

“A lot of times, people my age don't give older people the time of day,” Gold said “But I kind of feel like they're the hidden treasures in the world.”

Even though she’s about 60 years younger than the average resident, she asked for an apartment at Covenant Living at Inverness, a sprawling retirement community on West 71st Street.

“I loved the idea,” said Garrett Lee, the executive director at Covenant Living at Inverness, who arranged for the beauty queen to stay in a fully furnished apartment where her sash and crown sit matter-of-factly next to the TV.

“It shakes things up at the community,” Lee said. “And we're very, very interested in social accountability, so we're constantly trying to figure out ways that we can somehow be impactful. If, by allowing her to be here and gaining that perspective, we can support her advocacy for senior living, we want to do it.”

Gold moved in about a month ago and began hanging out at the 4:30 p.m. happy hours to make new friends. The community gets rather quiet in the evenings while she seems to be the only one who likes staying up late, Gold said. But her neighbors stay busy during the day with social activities and health-and-fitness routines.

“They’re full of life here,” Gold said. “It's not sad at all, not to me. And it has helped me realize that aging doesn’t have to be bad. It doesn’t have to be scary.”

Technically, residents are supposed to be at least 62 years old to live at Inverness, which means Gold won’t really qualify until 2062. Nonetheless, she’ll get to stay until her reign ends next June.

“Honestly, it's wonderful here,” she said. “I would move in full-time tomorrow and live here forever. It's that great.”