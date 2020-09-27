'How blessed I am to be here': For German-born Okie, anniversaries of WW2's end and the fall of Berlin Wall prompt feelings of gratitude

Schnoor’s introduction to Tulsa, with its American brand of freedom, could not have been more eye-opening.

“I couldn’t believe how different it was from the town I came from,” he said. “Just being able to go in a restaurant and order food — it was such a drastic change from what my life was.

“Every day was a joy to wake up and go out,” he said.

Schnoor eventually married.

He met his wife, Peggy, when she had a flat tire on the roadside and he stopped to help.

The pair, who raised three daughters and a stepson together, were married for more than 50 years before her death.

Schnoor returned to Germany for visits over the years.

He saw the infamous Berlin Wall, erected to keep residents from the communist side caged in. He hated it and everything it represented.

Schnoor felt certain, though, that the barrier could not last.

“I always believed the people would rise up and tear it down,” he said. “And that’s what happened.”

Schnoor, who still has a sister in Germany, made more visits after the reunification in 1990.