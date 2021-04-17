How Black Wall Street should be reconstructed as a global capitol of Black tech interests

Under the impossible circumstances of Jim Crow, former slaves and descendants of slaves built a community unlike anything our country had ever seen. Greenwood thrived in direct contradiction to the narrative of White supremacy that defines the United States.

Black Wall Street was destroyed by systemic racism twice. Deputized mobs, indifferent emergency services, and opportunistic insurance companies were supported by an idle and complicit city government during the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921.

Decades later, the City of Tulsa contrived a plan to dismantle the successes of Greenwood again through racism masked as urban renewal. Weathered plaques commemorating Black owned businesses line the sidewalks beneath the overpass that destroyed their rebuilding community.

The smug look of impunity and carelessness on Derek Chauvin’s face is no doubt one the people of Greenwood, my ancestors, saw as they were suffering the worst race massacre in American history. And again when they were pleading with city officials to not build a highway on top of their community.

We are heirs to very different histories, but we find common ground in our pursuits to create a safer, more equitable future for our people. Our ancestors were fierce advocates for their communities.