How are homeless shelters, outreach groups helping those in need around Tulsa?

City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma Housing Stability Coordinator Chelsey Daulton folds blankets to be loaded into a van and distributed with snack, hygiene and warming kits during this bout of dangerous winter weather.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Donated gloves and caps are sorted into a crate for distribution by the City Lights Foundation.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Sleeping bags are stacked before being loaded into a City Lights Foundation van to be given to people still living outside during dangerous winter weather on Thursday.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
The City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma takes donations from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1018 W. 23rd Street.
As frigid temperatures continue into the weekend, local charity organizations are helping those in need of winter provisions and shelter.
The City Lights Foundation sorted donated supplies on Thursday, as wind chills reached minus 19 degrees in Tulsa. City Lights' outreach van distributes warming, hygiene and snack kits during severe winter weather and can provide transportation to warming shelters.
Donations of sleeping bags, blankets, gloves and hats can be dropped off at 1018 W. 23rd St. from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.
In weather this frigid, forecasters and local officials seek to raise awareness that frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. On Thursday, EMSA ambulance crews had responded to 10 cold-exposure calls by 8:30 p.m., with five patients needing hospitalization.
The National Weather Service also advised caution, as the wind chill advisory lasts until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Photos: Homeless outreach group preps winter survival supplies to distribute around Tulsa
