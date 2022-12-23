How are homeless shelters, outreach groups helping those in need around Tulsa?

As frigid temperatures continue into the weekend, local charity organizations are helping those in need of winter provisions and shelter.

The City Lights Foundation sorted donated supplies on Thursday, as wind chills reached minus 19 degrees in Tulsa. City Lights' outreach van distributes warming, hygiene and snack kits during severe winter weather and can provide transportation to warming shelters.

Donations of sleeping bags, blankets, gloves and hats can be dropped off at 1018 W. 23rd St. from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Grand Mental Health — formerly Grand Lake Mental Health Center — and Iron Gate delivered 450 meals to area shelters and warming stations on Friday.

The Tulsa Day Center served about 80 people Thursday night, said Associate Director Noe Rodriguez. The center was able to make space for everyone who came in or to other, temporary, shelters.

A lot of the credit for this goes to "good volunteers stepping up," Rodriguez said.

With significant help from the community, Housing Solutions has also been in "pretty good shape" regarding volunteers, said Jarrel Wade, the agency's communications and development coordinator.

Those looking to make donations can go to housingsolutionstulsa.org/donate, he added.

In weather this frigid, forecasters and local officials seek to raise awareness that frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. On Thursday, EMSA ambulance crews had responded to 10 cold-exposure calls by 8:30 p.m., with five patients needing hospitalization.

The National Weather Service also advised caution, as the wind chill advisory lasts until 10 a.m. Saturday.

