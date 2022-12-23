 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who is sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

How are homeless shelters, outreach groups helping those in need around Tulsa?

  • 0

As frigid temperatures continue into the weekend, local charity organizations are helping those in need of winter provisions and shelter. 

The City Lights Foundation sorted donated supplies on Thursday, as wind chills reached minus 19 degrees in Tulsa. City Lights' outreach van distributes warming, hygiene and snack kits during severe winter weather and can provide transportation to warming shelters.

Donations of sleeping bags, blankets, gloves and hats can be dropped off at 1018 W. 23rd St. from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Grand Mental Health — formerly Grand Lake Mental Health Center — and Iron Gate delivered 450 meals to area shelters and warming stations on Friday. 

The Tulsa Day Center served about 80 people Thursday night, said Associate Director Noe Rodriguez. The center was able to make space for everyone who came in or to other, temporary, shelters. 

People are also reading…

A lot of the credit for this goes to "good volunteers stepping up," Rodriguez said.

With significant help from the community, Housing Solutions has also been in "pretty good shape" regarding volunteers, said Jarrel Wade, the agency's communications and development coordinator. 

Those looking to make donations can go to housingsolutionstulsa.org/donate, he added.

In weather this frigid, forecasters and local officials seek to raise awareness that frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. On Thursday, EMSA ambulance crews had responded to 10 cold-exposure calls by 8:30 p.m., with five patients needing hospitalization.

The National Weather Service also advised caution, as the wind chill advisory lasts until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Photos by Ian Maule, Stephen Pingry and Daniel Shular. A few days before Christmas, northeast Oklahoma received some snowfall

olivia.mccourry@tulsaworld.com

For more

Storm brings power outages, Page A4.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World. 

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area school districts implementing citizenship test requirement

Area school districts implementing citizenship test requirement

Under the terms of House Bill 2030, before they can graduate from high school, Oklahoma students are now required to take and pass a 100-item test over history and government that uses questions from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ website. #oklaed

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea fires missile amid tension over Russia arms aid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert