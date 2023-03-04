The origin story of how the North Peoria Church of Christ in Tulsa ended up with a federal grant to study the possible removal of an interstate highway began two, 10 or more than 50 years ago.

Opposition to the Inner Dispersal Loop in Tulsa began in some circles before construction on the series of highways that ring downtown was launched in the 1960s.

The effort in the name of transportation progress and urban renewal wiped out hundreds of homes and businesses when it was erected, with the north leg cutting through the heart of the Greenwood District.

Talk of alternatives to the IDL received a boost when state House leaders in the summer of 2021 approved an interim study on the removal issue.

State Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, requested the study.

Goodwin recalled conversations about removing the highway during a Friday press conference at North Peoria Church of Christ to discuss the grant award.

Goodwin said when the subject came up, people would say to her, “’Bring down the highway? You’ve got to be crazy. How are you going to do that?’”

“Well, we found that it’s not crazy, it’s been done in other cities some 25 years ago,” Goodwin said. “We brought in folks from across the nation that showed us that it was absolutely possible.”

Unbeknownst to Goodwin and others, the effort received another boost some 10 years ago when a Georgetown University undergraduate student wrote a thesis on the subject of highway removal and how it could be economically beneficial to cities, specifically looking at the issue in Tulsa.

That student, Cody Brandt, is one of those who helped land the $1.6 million planning grant Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Transportation to study the feasibility of removing a section of the IDL, specifically a one-mile section of I-244 between the L.L. Tisdale Expressway and U.S. 75.

Brandt also met Friday with the media to discuss the planning grant.

The project is one of 45 nationwide receiving a total of $185 million in funding as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s new Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program.

Brandt, who works in the commercial real estate industry, said his thesis has been “taking on a life of its own” over the years since.

Goodwin, a member of the church and proponent of removing a portion of the highway, recalled first discussing the matter with Brandt.

“Cody Brandt said to me: ‘Hey, Regina, what do you think about deconstructing the expressway?” Goodwin recalled.

Goodwin said she thinks the grant application was picked over a competing application from the state of Oklahoma and city of Tulsa because it was a grassroots effort.

The application had the support of several groups, Goodwin said, that included Langston University, the Oklahoma Eagle newspaper, Greenwood Cultural Center and other north Tulsa churches.

The funding stars further aligned in November 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion spending package on infrastructure, the source of the grant funding, Goodwin said.

North Peoria Church of Christ Rev. Warren Blakney said it makes sense for his church to receive the grant funding.

Blakney said the civil rights movement began in Black churches in the early 1960s.

“The Black church for many, many years … was that place where action happened,” Blakney said. “This church is no different. A good part of our constituency is involved in the community. We vote in high numbers in this church.

“So when you look at North Peoria, it isn’t just a church that you come in when you have worship,” he said.

Blakney said those who have worked on the issue are “excited about this study.”

“We are excited because of what it can do for us here in the city and what it can do specifically for the north side in opening up Greenwood, something that we have wanted to do for a long time,” Blakney said. “A lot of talk has gone on about it, but at least we are getting closer to getting it done today.”

He cautioned though that the idea of removing the highway is far from certain.

“This is a feasibility study as to whether or not to open it up,” Blakney said. “This doesn’t mean when we give this to the community that we are opening it up. This is a feasibility study.”

From the Tulsa Race Massacre, 100 Years Later Series:Interstate 244: ‘It took the heart out of Greenwood’

Featured video: