Housing Solutions’ Social Services Hub is celebrating two years in operation at Iron Gate and reports having helped more than 3,300 Tulsans since its opening in 2021.

The Social Services Hub at Iron Gate, operated by Housing Solutions’ Landlord Tenant Resource Center, offers resources, education and assistance to people facing housing instability or eviction. The hub also attempts to improve dialogue among tenants and landlords.

“We really just want to offer resources and education for landlords and tenants at our hub and through the resource center,” said James Reynolds, who was recently promoted to director of the Landlord Tenant Resource Center.

Housing Solutions is a nonprofit organization with the goal of ending homelessness in Tulsa. It is also the lead agency in Tulsa County for the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development-funded Continuum of Care Program.

At its Social Services Hub at Iron Gate, tenants and landlords can receive legal referrals, assistance, guidance and support services, Reynolds explained.

He said the hub saw 980 unique individuals for the first time in May and 858 unique individuals in June. He said numbers usually rise as seasons change.

The hub, a joint collaboration among Housing Solutions, Restore Hope Ministries, Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Iron Gate and Tulsa County District Court, served 2,912 people in its second year alone and a total of 3,319 people since its opening in 2021, according to a press release from the office.

A Way Home For Tulsa, the name of the local Continuum of Care program, is made up of these organizations and more. Reynolds explained that the Social Services Hub’s coordination with the agencies makes it successful.

“These organizations do amazing work throughout the city,” Reynolds said. “Because of them we’ve been able to help more people stave off eviction or housing instability.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a moratorium was placed on evictions. Reynolds said that when the moratorium was lifted in 2021, organizations such as Housing Solutions saw an increase in homelessness, but he said the number of evictions hasn’t risen to pre-COVID levels yet.

A Way Home For Tulsa found an 8.6% increase in homelessness from 2021 to 2023 in its Point-in-Time Count data collection. It also found a nearly 34% increase in family homelessness since 2020.

Of the homeless people surveyed, help obtaining housing was their top need.

Reynolds said life hurdles often bring new people needing assistance to the hub. These life hurdles have included property damage from the Father’s Day windstorm in June, injuries, car maintenance and more. He said people often have to pick between something else and paying rent, which leads to housing instability.

“We have an opportunity to not only stave off evictions but an opportunity to help stabilize housing and help people find that stability and get on a better path,” Reynolds said.

He said landlords can request that the resource center visit their apartment complexes to educate tenants or offer assistance to tenants or landlords throughout the eviction process.

Reynolds said the resource center has people, including a landlord liaison, who help open dialogue with landlords. Reynolds said evictions and rent are tricky for all parties, so having somebody to understand a landlord’s side can help all parties involved.

“Our program is a unique and most-equitable program. Not just on a local or state level but nationally,” Reynolds said. “It’s a game changer.”

Social Services Hub The Social Services Hub is open from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Iron Gate, 501 W. Archer St., across the street from where the Tulsa County eviction docket is heard.

