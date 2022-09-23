Housing issues cloud future for Afghan evacuees in Tulsa: 'We need to find solutions fast'

After traveling such a long way to get to Tulsa, Elham Kucirek’s clients finally were moving into a place they could think of as their own.

But there was a problem, it turned out: They weren’t the only occupants.

“It was in their kitchen. I couldn’t believe it,” said Kucirek, a refugee case manager with YWCA Tulsa, recalling her surprise upon seeing the photo of the snake, which one of her client families sent her a few months ago.

“Then there was one in another place, too, that they found,” she said, adding that bugs in the rent house were probably attracting them.

A call to the family’s landlord only added to the frustration, Kucirek said.

“He just laughs,” she recalled, “and he says ‘Every house has snakes in them. Tell them to buy mothballs; that will keep them away.’”

Today, thankfully, the family has moved to a better place, Kucirek said. But it took five months and the involvement of YWCA’s legal team to finally get them out of the previous lease.

One year since Sept. 24, 2021, when the first of the 870-plus Afghanistan evacuees began arriving in Tulsa for resettlement, it’s the only case of snakes Kucirek has heard of so far. But reports of other problems with housing, she said, have become far too common.

Moreover, the issues — from increasing rent and expenses to unsafe conditions and landlord conflicts — have no simple solution.

YWCA Tulsa reports that because of rising rent, around 45 of the refugee families (about 1 in 4) will need to be rehoused in the coming months, once their 18 months of federally funded rent and utilities coverage runs out.

“We need to find solutions fast,” said Julie Davis, YWCA Tulsa executive director, adding that the problem is rooted in the area’s lack of affordable housing, which has led to a reliance on private options.

Meanwhile, landlord issues have multiplied, with many failing or refusing to address problems reported by refugee tenants.

Davis said: “We’ve seen major issues around pests, rodent infestations and things like that, HVAC units that are going out over the middle of the summer and not getting fixed.”

Kucirek has spent a lot of time trying to contact landlords on behalf of her clients.

Many are kind and helpful, she said. “Others are mean or just not happy to help.”

It’s frustrating, but there’s only so much she can do as a case manager.

“I have 40 clients with lots of kids and lots of issues, and time is just so limited,” Kucirek said.

Thankful

Despite the housing concerns, many Tulsa refugees remain overwhelmed with gratitude and hopeful for the future in their new community.

One, Nahida, is a single mother with three children, all of whom are now enrolled in Tulsa Public Schools.

“I am thankful to the American people and the president for this opportunity,” she said, speaking through an interpreter.

“We are happy and excited to be here. We are here together as a family, and no one can separate us.”

But refugees like Nahida, while resilient in the face of hardship, deserve better housing situations than what many are experiencing, advocates say.

Nahida, whose husband was killed six years ago fighting the Taliban, fled Afghanistan to keep her family safe. However, if some fears were left behind, her new home has come with a few of its own.

The family’s current rental house in Tulsa is in an unsafe neighborhood, Nahida said.

Police, who have advised her to move, have been called out twice so far. One of those times involved an intruder with a possible mental health issue barging into her home.

“I was going to a doctor’s appointment, and I had unlocked the door but not the chain lock,” Nahida said. “She pushed the door in and broke the chain lock. I screamed, and she ran away.”

Not wanting to leave her children, ages 8, 11 and 12, alone after school, Nahida has been unable to find a job that will fit her needs. That just makes her position all the more difficult.

Another refugee, Zainab, is facing difficulties of her own.

She and her husband have five daughters, ranging in age from 5 to 15 and including a pair of twins.

The family started out in a home with only one bathroom. They’ve since found a new place that has the space and facilities they need, but they wonder how long they will be able to stay there.

Zainab and her husband each have jobs, but hers is only part time so she can devote more time to English language classes and getting her driver’s license.

The family’s situation is typical of many other refugees, officials say. They are making progress, but they are not yet established enough to be ready for independence.

Zainab said she worries about what will happen when their federal refugee aid runs out next year.

A vulnerable community

The YWCA feels a sense of urgency to help, Davis said, and is working closely with Catholic Charities and the city of Tulsa.

The official refugee services provider for eastern Oklahoma, YWCA Tulsa has expanded its staff and recently opened a new location in south Tulsa.

Housing is a new challenge for the agency, though, and it’s learning as it goes.

“Clearly, it’s not just a Tulsa issue or one affecting only refugees,” Davis said. “It’s really a microcosm of the overall affordable housing issues that all Oklahomans and many across the country face.”

“But we have an incredible team of individuals who have already been very invested in housing in Tulsa,” Davis said. “We know we can’t fix a decades-old affordable housing issue, so we will have to find innovative solutions.”

Moving forward, they are also focused, she added, on connecting their refugee clients with the right landlords — those “who will not take advantage of a community that’s already vulnerable in terms of language barriers.”

Davis said educating the tenants is key, “helping them to know their rights and to understand what the terms of their leases are, and when and if they can take action if something negative happens.”

For Nahida and Zainab, the subject of “rights” is an important one. They are thrilled, they said, to be in a country that grants so many rights to women.

As they continue to learn about their new rights and freedoms and how to exercise them, they hope to be a resource and help to other refugees, they said.

That includes with housing matters.

“They want to be a voice,” said Kucirek, who immigrated from Iran a few years ago.

“It is an honor for me to be able to serve them,” she added. “And I hope that together we can find solutions.”

