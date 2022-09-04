Housing insecurity leaves young artist in dark place after years of struggle in Tulsa

The walls of Lynn Vines’ small, one-bedroom Tulsa apartment are lined with dozens of vivid portraits. Every color and brush stroke represents a moment of abuse, neglect and homelessness.

Under a blue mohawk, bold eyeliner and paint-stained fingertips, the nonbinary 24-year-old artist told the story behind each painting — a medium used to redirect suicidal thoughts and desires to self-harm.

“Being creative is why I’m still alive,” Vines said, reflecting on multiple suicide attempts and a battle with depression, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress syndrome.

Vines’ mental illnesses originates in a scarring childhood, exacerbated by housing instability that has persisted.

Vines’ current apartment is provided by Youth Services of Tulsa, but the funding is nearly depleted.

An estimated 80% to 90% of homeless youths in Tulsa struggle with mental health, and 100% of YST clients have some form of mental illness, said Beth Svetlic, Youth Services of Tulsa’s assistant executive director.

“They just don’t recognize that they’re dealing with a mental health issue,” Svetlic said. “That’s just life for them.”

Greg Shinn, associate director of Mental Health Association Oklahoma, said that for people like Vines, the trauma of homelessness increases the severity of mental illness.

Vines, who as nonbinary uses plural pronouns, is struggling to manage basic self-care because they’re unsure if they’ll even have a bed next month.

With no job and only $20 to their name, Vines is terrified of losing the apartment and resorting to a reality they hoped to never revisit.

‘I wanted to die’

Vines’ first years of adulthood were spent job-hopping and couch surfing with friends and family. It was an escape from Vines’ mother’s house and a thick black belt and the Scripture-engraved paddle that still haunts them.

Abuse isn’t rare among homeless youths. The most recent count of Tulsa’s homeless population found that 57% of transitional-age youths point to domestic violence as a factor in their homelessness.

Home, for Vines at 18, became various sofas in the living rooms of anybody who would take them in.

At first, it was an old boyfriend’s couch, then their brother Tom’s, then the couch of their long-lost father, then an old friend from high school and then another brother, Shane.

But Vines continued to deal with violence, a theme that comes out in their art.

It was Jan. 31, 2021, that Vines describes as the hardest day of their life. After a fight between Vines and their brother resulted in their arrests, Vines was kept under suicide watch for three days.

“I wanted to die more at that moment than any other time in the last few years,” Vines said.

After being released, Vines continued couch-surfing and found a job at Freddy’s.

“I had to walk just about a mile to get there in the summer,” Vines said. “When you’re struggling with being able to just move your body because of how heavy you feel, a walk like that is daunting.”

Instability and the lack of permanent housing put young people at risk of trauma, Svetlic said, which greatly affects their mental health and leads to poor coping mechanisms. She said that when people are frequently losing their homes, they’re constantly in a state of survival, which negatively influences their brains’ stability.

“It was really hard for me to get off the couch because I had depression, bipolar disorder and PTSD,” Vines said. “The depression made it feel like I couldn’t even breathe.”

Uncertain future

Vines didn’t have reliable housing until May 2021, when they moved into a unit provided by YST’s transitional living program.

More than 250 youths are on a waiting list for the 65 units, according to Svetlic. Those accepted into the program typically spend 18 to 24 months receiving rental assistance from YST.

Four housing units, including Vines’, were funded by a federal CARES Act grant for pandemic relief about three years ago.

Vines maintains a calm space at the apartment with low purple lighting, candles and incense.

Craig Henderson, YST’s director of clinical services, said young people experience masses of trauma before they seek help from YST. He said it’s hard to connect with them until they’re housed.

“These kids have already experienced so much trauma that you throw in the idea of homelessness and all the things that come along with that, … it’s really difficult to provide mental health or substance use services,” Henderson said.

Now that the grant money is nearly gone, Vines lies awake each night, afraid that the tranquil environment will be disrupted and replaced by another cycle of homelessness.

“I don’t know if any of my friends can take me or if anybody’s in a position to do that,” Vines said. “I’m trying my best not to have to go to the shelter.”

Shinn said that when people struggle with homelessness, they live in a box surrounded by a stigma that they sometimes never overcome. He said mental illness and homelessness can become a person’s identity for the rest of their lives.

Vines doesn’t believe that anyone who hasn’t been in their position can understand what they’ve been through. They said the best thing people can do is listen.

While painting a representation of their tears, Vines expresses frustration that it hasn’t gotten any easier to cope after years of being in the same situation.

“I think about how lonely I am and how tired I am and how much I really, really don’t want to wake up,” Vines said.

