Housing director will leave City Hall but will carry on Tulsa's fight against homelessness

Just 18 months after becoming Tulsa’s first director of housing policy, Becky Gligo will leave City Hall soon to become executive director of a nonprofit group that fights homelessness.

Gligo has been serving as the interim executive director of Housing Solutions since February, and she will take the job permanently after the start of the new year, officials said.

Housing Solutions is the lead agency in a federally funded “continuum of care” that coordinates various efforts to provide shelter, housing and services to the homeless. It also works to prevent homelessness in the first place.

“The solution to homelessness is housing,” said Gligo, who has repeatedly emphasized that Tulsa faces a shortage of affordable homes. Collaboration between the city government and Housing Solutions will “make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring,” she said.

While working for the city, Gligo helped develop the Affordable Housing Strategy that will guide Tulsa’s housing work for the next four years. She also established the city’s first Affordable Housing Trust Fund and launched Build Tulsa and other development initiatives.

