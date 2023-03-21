Repeal of the 4.5% state sales tax on groceries moved to the Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday, courtesy of the House of Representatives.

House Bill 1955, by Speaker Charles McCall, passed the House 88-7 with the title on, meaning it is theoretically only a Senate floor vote from Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk.

In practice, the repeal is probably a long way from becoming law. A similar measure has made it this far in the past only to wind up on the discard pile come final adjournment in May.

For years a Democrat issue, repeal of the grocery tax has in the past two years been taken up by a Republican majority that has tended to favor income tax reductions and even elimination over sales tax relief. Whether their recent conversion can survive budget negotiations will be seen in the session's remaining two months.

If adopted, HB 1955 would stop state collection of the tax on July 1. Terminating the tax will take a $370.3 million bite out of state revenue, according to an estimate attached to the bill.

Supporters say the bill will not affect local sales taxes. Municipal governments depend almost entirely on sales taxes for operating revenue. Small towns with few retailers are particularly dependent on grocery taxes.

The seven "nay" votes all came from Republicans, at least some of whom expressed skepticism local governments would indeed be unaffected.

HB 1955's passage came one day after the House passed an income tax measure that, as currently written, is expected to initially reduce revenue by $155 million.

HB 2285, by Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, calls for replacing Oklahoma's graduated income tax with a single 4.5% rate and a schedule of revenue "triggers" that could eventually lower the rate to 2.75%.

Flush with cash from an economy boosted by federal COVID dollars and oil and gas taxes, Oklahoma has $4 billion in reserves that lawmakers are itching to spend and/or use to pay for tax reductions.

Just how high a leap of faith Republican leadership is prepared to take on tax cuts is unclear. McCall also has an income tax cut bill, and the Senate has several, too. Elimination of some business taxes are also in the mix.