House sitter dies of apparent dog attack in Osage County

Osage County deputies discovered a woman's body in a home west of Skiatook on Saturday in what would appear to have been a fatal dog attack.

Rebecca McCurdy, 28, was reportedly house-sitting at the address and taking care of the homeowner's dogs.

Deputies completed a welfare check at the home Saturday and found McCurdy's body in the garage, where there were several caged pit bulls. One of the cages was toppled over, and there were "many" signs of a dog attack, according to a news release.

The homeowner told deputies that he raised pit bulls to sell.

The suspected vicious dogs were taken into custody and are being held pending further investigation, the release states.

Investigators await a ruling on McCurdy's cause and manner of death from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office.

