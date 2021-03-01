House Republicans push forward with 'In God We Trust' for all state buildings

The nation's future may rest on the words "In God We Trust" being inscribed in all 342 state-owned buildings, the Oklahoma House of Representatives decided Monday.
In truth, the House Republicans decided, because the House Democrats judged the measure pointless at best and obnoxious at worst and cast all 19 votes against House Bill 2085, by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
Republicans said the measure will help preserve history and unite Americans. Democrats countered that if unity was the issue, the Great Seal's "E Pluribus Unum" — "out of many, one" — would be more appropriate.
"That goes back to 1782," said Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City. "It predates the Constitution."
"In God We Trust" traces its origins to the closing words of the fourth and final verse of "The Defence of Fort M'Henry," a poem that when set to music became known as "The Star Spangled Banner."
It became the national motto in 1956.
Carried by Rep. Jay Steagall, HB 2085 would require the words be displayed in every state building "in keeping with the placement and size of the display of the national motto in the United States Capitol Visitor Center."
That display actually replaced a smaller "E Pluribus Unum" plaque a decade ago. The current display is reportedly four feet tall, 70 feet long and engraved in stone, but Steagall said nothing that elaborate is contemplated. A fiscal report estimates cost for all 342 buildings at $85,000, or about $250 each.
A similar bill passed the House last year but failed to get a hearing in the House because of the COVID-shortened session. At that time, Steagall initially presented the bill in terms of religious heritage, saying, "It is impossible to separate church from state."
Steagall quickly changed course, though, and Monday pointed to language in HB 2085 that says "In God We Trust" is not meant to promote a particular religion.
Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, challenged that, noting the bill "does not say 'In Buddha We Trust."
HB 2085 passed 81-19 and now goes to the Senate.
The House spent most of Monday afternoon and early evening on housekeeping measures, many of them cast aside last year, including recognition of rescue animals as the official state pet and the elimination of restrictions on the height of motorcycle handlebars.
The legislative day ended, however, with an emotional effort to bar nursing homes, hospitals and assisted living centers from completely excluding visitors.
Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany, said her HB 1677 essentially requires those facilities to adhere to provisions of the patient's bill of rights and Centers for Disease Control and prevention guidelines.
Stark, whose background is in nursing home administration, said she does not believe such facilities should be completely closed to all visitors under any circumstances.
While many facilities have closed to the outside world for up to nearly a year, critics say such isolation has done more harm than good and has allowed some facilities to avoid scrutiny from families and patient advocates.
HB 1677 passed 73-19 along party lines, with Democrats arguing it would be unwise to unconditionally ban future quarantines.
