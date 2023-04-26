Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday tried double-teaming the Senate in their session-long scrap over education policy and appropriations.

With three largely performative roll calls, House leadership signaled full support for an $800 million proposal put forward last week by Stitt and opposed by the Senate.

On a party-line vote of 78-20, the House passed a floor substitute of Senate Bill 561, which changed from a bill about Temporary Assistance for Needy Families to a teacher pay-raise tied to final passage of House Bills 1935 and 2775, which were also shucked as vehicles for Stitt's education plan.

The House then voted on those, too, but not in the usual way. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, convened the full House as a conference committee — essentially a committee of the whole — apparently to demonstrate his caucus' support for Stitt's proposal. Although roll was called and a final count given, the votes were not recorded and apparently are not binding.

A spokesman for McCall later said in an email the Republicans had "signed off" on the conference report, which is the usual means by which bills are discharged from conference committee.

Conference committees are the method by which legislative bodies — in this case, the Oklahoma House and Senate — try to work out differences in legislation. In the Oklahoma Legislature, the House and Senate halves of conference committees meet separately instead of as a single body.

The House spent the better part of Wednesday on the three bills, which seemed to be pretty quickly dismissed by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

“We have already communicated to the House and governor that this isn’t going to pass in the Senate," Treat said. "They are playing games and giving false hope.”

Wednesday's gamesmanship also included Stitt vetoing three relatively minor Senate bills, and the Senate immediately voting to override the vetoes. The Senate has now voted to override four Stitt vetoes but the House has not shown an inclination to follow suit.

The interlinked proposals backed by the House on Wednesday include $200 million for tax credits for households with children in private schools, $300 million to the state school funding formula — of which $225 million is earmarked for pay increases — and an additional $300 million for an "Oklahoma Student Fund" that would be distributed to all districts with a cap of $2 million for any one district.

This last provision is one source of disagreement, since it would disproportionately benefit smaller districts at the expense of larger ones.