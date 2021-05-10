House leadership taking up multicounty grand jury recommendations from Epic Charter Schools investigation

On Monday, Dills said that dormant bill, House Bill 1735, and other recommendations just issued by the multicounty grand jury will form the basis of a House leadership bill she expects to be ready by next week.

“I was really happy to see many of the recommendations I had included in my bill in the grand jury’s report,” Dills said. “I think the multicounty grand jury legitimized my legislative proposals and probably made people feel more comfortable about it.”

Components of her bill would require comparative bids for outside school management companies, requirements for robust conflict of interest policies, disclosing vendors and a host of specific oversight duties for charter school sponsors.

“We also need to not only allow for clawback (of misspent funds) by the state Department of Education, but also have the ability to claw back money from sponsors with schools found to have problems,” Dills said. “And we’ve got to make sure there is no more comingling of funds as was found between One-on-One and Blended.”

The audit report found Epic had improperly comingled, or mixed, public dollars allocated for its two separate charter schools despite terms in both of its sponsorship contracts prohibiting the comingling of funds or requiring separate accounts.