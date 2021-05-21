House leadership moving forward with multicounty grand jury recommendations from Epic Charter Schools investigation

Leadership in the Oklahoma House of Representatives is moving forward with legislation based on the extraordinary and urgent call to action by the multicounty grand jury probing the Epic Charter Schools saga.

House Bill 2966 is scheduled to be introduced on the floor and voted on by the House of Representatives on Monday.

But the matter is down to the wire, as both House and Senate approval would be needed for passage before the Legislature adjourns by the end of next week.

The Tulsa lawmaker tapped only a few weeks ago with overseeing the bill’s language, which became public late Friday, said additional legislative action would still be necessary.

“I would be seriously remiss if I were to imply that this bill completes our legislative duties on behalf of our constituents with regards to this issue. This is a very positive next step, but there is still work to be done,” said Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa.

Oklahoma’s multicounty grand jury became involved in October in investigating Epic Charter Schools after the state auditor and inspector issued a scathing report about the accounting practices of the operators of the state’s largest school system and lack of oversight by their hand-picked governing board members.