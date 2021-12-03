 Skip to main content
House fire yields discovery of human remains; Tulsa Police investigating
House fire yields discovery of human remains; Tulsa Police investigating

remainshouse.JPG

Firefighters discovered the remains while battling a house fire near Fifth Street and Utica Avenue on Friday morning, Dec. 3, 2021. 

 Google Maps

A house fire east of downtown Tulsa on Friday yielded a discovery of human remains, officials reported. 

Firefighters responded to the fire before 5:40 a.m. in the 500 block of South Victor Avenue and found "skeletal remains" inside during a search of the structure, said Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andrew Little. 

Neighbors told firefighters they had not seen the person who lived in the house for a long time, Little said, but they reported seeing "several" people flee the structure prior to the fire. 

Little said he was unsure whether the remains were burned in the fire.

Utilities were not on at the home when firefighters arrived. 

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, Little said, and the Tulsa Police Department will investigate the origin of the human remains, which medical examiners will attempt to identify.  

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

