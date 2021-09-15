House committee hears of death, pain and trauma inflicted by high-speed pursuits by law enforcement

In a tearful voice, Melissa Bruckman described for state lawmakers how a stolen vehicle wasn't worth her husband's life nor the risk to anyone else that day in May 2017 when state troopers and Sapulpa officers chased an eluder the wrong way on U.S. 75.
Her husband, 23-year-old William Bruckman, died instantly on his way to work when a 25,000-pound utility truck driven by a thief crumpled his car in a horrific head-on crash. Only moments before, someone on the Oklahoma Highway Patrol radio told troopers not to pursue the stolen truck in the opposing lanes of highway traffic.
"It's easy to armchair quarterback; it's easy to sit back and look at a tape and go, 'Yep, should've done that; yep, should've done that; yep, should've done that," Bruckman said, earlier referencing OHP policy that generally but not definitively prohibited wrong-way pursuits. "But I'm pretty sure chasing somebody backwards onto the highway is something all of them should've known they shouldn't have been doing."
House Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, hosted an interim study Wednesday on the dangers of high-speed chases in Oklahoma and how to make innocent victims whole after they suffer physical, mental and financial losses or damages. Bruckman offered her story for 45 minutes, which included how the trauma sent her into a tailspin of depression and anxiety.
She told the House Public Safety Committee that whatever legislation develops from its study should ensure officers adhere to policy and are held accountable. The widowed mother of three said lawyers told her the most she or anyone else could receive from a wrongful death lawsuit against OHP would be $175,000 because of state law.
"That's it. Go look at your spouse and tell me you'd give them up for $175,000," Bruckman said. "Tell me you'd raise your children alone for $175,000; that you'd spend every anniversary, birthday, Father's Day and holiday at your spouse's grave for $175,000.
"No. No amount of money is worth that, but $175,000 surely is not."
Bruckman said a Tulsa Police Department officer called her three days after her husband was killed. The officer felt horrified by the chase and pulled over as soon as it entered the highway the wrong way because she knew TPD policy didn't allow that, Bruckman said.
"And (the TPD officer) told me they knew in that moment that somebody was going to die," Bruckman said. "And they just cried in their vehicle. For a minute and a half, until they heard it come over dispatch that there was an accident."
A person who suffered serious injuries after being struck at a high speed by a fleeing driver pursued by Oklahoma City Police in March 2020 also offered her traumatic experience.
Taletha Henderson said she and her brother were in excruciating pain afterward and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. She came away with a concussion and head and neck pain, while her brother ended up with a broken shoulder.
Henderson said she later looked up the eluder and found out that he had non-violent drug charges — "very important" but "nothing violent" to justify a high-speed chase that put other people at risk. She described her struggle to pay her medical bills and car that aren't covered because the eluder didn't have insurance.
"My brother still goes through a lot of things today due to that broken shoulder," Henderson said. "We've had to go through a lot of therapy, and again that has now led to financial burden that I just wasn't expecting."
Henderson said an officer on scene told her she wouldn't have to bear the financial costs but that the agency never reached out to her despite her filing a police report and following up on it.
"I gave my information when he took the police report knowing or believing that's how it would be handled and that financially it would be OK because I knew I was not in a position to deal with something so expensive," Henderson said.
Department of Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton, who has only been on the job in his new capacity for few days since being appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, said OHP has a "priority of life model" to help guide techniques used to catch criminals. He said the model places innocent civilians at its peak, troopers in second, criminals in third and property in fourth, "well below" the human factor.
"I'm going to talk about uses of force in this because pursuits are a use of force," Tipton said. "And so with any use of force we have a priority of life model that we always try to base our decisions on."
However, OHP hasn't always considered or acted in the terms that pursuits themselves are force.
State troopers pursued a stolen vehicle in wintry conditions on a busy interstate in November 2019 despite the car's lienholder tracking its location via GPS. The fleeing driver swerved to avoid spike strips a trooper pulled into his path, resulting in a violent barrel roll that killed the eluder.
OHP acknowledged in July that it didn't review the decisions nor actions of its troopers after a legal dispute with the Tulsa World eventually prompted it to release the case file 20 months after the deadly pursuit.
The agency argued its deployment of spike strips in the pursuit wasn’t a use of force because the suspect managed to avoid them; therefore, its policy didn't mandate a supervisory review even though a person died following troopers’ intervention.
"It was determined that Arron Starks was not a use-of-force case so we provided the documents required," Sarah Stewart, OHP spokesperson, initially wrote before the Tulsa World's attorney stepped in to prompt release of the records.
Tipton called it a "delicate balance" among crime prevention, criminal apprehension and the realities of violence — whether someone flees in a vehicle or shoots at troopers or others.
"How do we keep a civil society and still apprehend criminals while at the same time doing our best to mitigate any type of innocent person's death," Tipton said.
Tulsa World investigates: Oklahoma Highway Patrol fatality pursuits, deadly shootings
Public Safety Commissioner John Scully, like his predecessors, repeatedly turned down interview requests to discuss agency policies, practices and deadly trooper encounters before retiring in September 2021.
Stolen property or traffic infractions prompted all but one of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicular pursuits that killed 18 people the past five years despite policy requiring troopers to weigh if the benefits of apprehension are worth a chase’s risks.
At least eight individuals killed weren’t the eluding drivers. Five were uninvolved motorists, at least two were passengers in fleeing vehicles, and one was a Highway Patrol lieutenant on foot struck by another trooper’s cruiser at high speed.
No troopers have been disciplined in any of the fatal pursuits for which OHP has provided varying levels of documentation to the Tulsa World in response to open records requests during the tenures of three different Department of Public Safety commissioners.
The Tulsa World filed litigation against OHP in October to compel the agency to adhere to a lawsuit the newspaper won in 2010 in which the state courts declared use-of-force records to be public and mandated their release. OHP had delayed and denied for a year as the newspaper tried to get the agency to hand over force records, explain reporting processes and answer questions about policies — prompting the World's court action.
Oklahoma trooper spins out car at 109 mph that kills driver. His superiors: 'Try not to talk about it'
Someone told him to “treat it like a shooting.” A supervisor referenced a law not yet in effect that would have protected their communications after the violent crash. "We'll get 'er taken care of," his troop commander said.
Watch Now: Video shows OHP pursuit involving spike strips that ended in fatal crash but wasn't considered a use of force
The state agency, which had denied Tulsa World access to the public case file for 20 months, stood by the decision not to review troopers' actions after the fatality.
Tulsa World investigates: Oklahoma Highway Patrol fatality pursuits, deadly shootings
About 15 minutes after the trooper clocked a car at 88 in a 75 mph zone in April 2020, a 30-year-old woman died with a man she was dating who was fleeing authorities in Creek County.
No troopers have been disciplined in any of the fatal pursuits for which OHP has provided varying levels of documentation to the Tulsa World after open records requests.
A Tulsa World analysis is ongoing while OHP has yet to provide documentation after three uninvolved motorists were killed in the past year. Interview requests on pursuit protocols have been repeatedly denied.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol memo noting an “alarming increase” of troopers shooting people and at cars focused on the first of three fatal shootings in less than five months in 2019.
OHP policy stipulates that troopers aren't supposed to fill out use-of-force reports when their actions cause serious injury or death, nor when they attempt to or actually use deadly force.
Last Sunday, Tulsa World reporter Corey Jones showed that 18 people died in 15 OHP pursuits in the past five years, but that none of the chased drivers were suspected of violent crimes when the pursuit began, the editorial says.
The footage shows trooper Jonathan Earls pursuing 44-year-old Alexander Larmon of Sapulpa eastbound on Interstate 40 about 70 miles southwest …
A state trooper received "informal discipline" about weighing a vehicular pursuit's risk against an offense's seriousness after he rolled his …
OHP pursuit that left two uninvolved motorists dead included quarter-mile stretch with eluder in wrong lanes
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's pursuit policy prohibits troopers from chasing a fleeing vehicle the wrong way on a road with four or more lanes of traffic. An arrest affidavit in the fatal crash says the eluder drove the wrong way on 41st Street — a five-lane roadway — before turning onto 94th East Avenue.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol puts formerly secret vehicular pursuit policy online, with some notable updates
Commissioner John Scully said in a news release that he decided to release the protocol because transparency is a high priority for the agency’s administration after he was appointed to the position in September.
OHP and Creek Co video of Joshua Priest and Nicole Stephens crashing during pursuit
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released 44 pages of documents Friday, nearly a year and a half after the Tulsa World first requested records related to the April 7, 2018, incident. The agency provided the newspaper with the chase's video three weeks ago, which doesn't show the crash because the rollover caused an equipment malfunction, according to the agency.
State trooper involved in rollover crash during pursuit
What happened when a trooper chased his stolen cruiser in a stolen car? OHP will only say it was 'not a pursuit'
Pursuit policy OHP fought to keep confidential shows troopers' actions in pursuits should be used only in 'extenuating circumstances'
State troopers pursued a stolen truck into oncoming highway traffic. Young widowed mother questions why.
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
Oklahoma wouldn't give up its trooper-pursuit policy, but 36 states did. How does OHP compare in transparency and accountability?
The World filed open records requests to learn how many law enforcement agencies publicly release their pursuit policies and compared those protocols with OHP policy after obtaining it as a defense exhibit in a recent felony murder trial.
Pursuit policy OHP fought to keep confidential shows troopers' actions in pursuits should be used only in 'extenuating circumstances'
Deadly wrong-way pursuit led by troopers on Tulsa highway violates international model policy supported by Oklahoma Highway Safety Office
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
State troopers pursued a stolen truck into oncoming highway traffic. Young widowed mother questions why.
Pursuit policy OHP fought to keep confidential shows troopers' actions in pursuits should be used only in 'extenuating circumstances'
OHP didn't hand down discipline in either instance. But both situations also appear contrary to the policy's overarching aim to "promote the safety of all persons" and strike a balance between "law enforcement effectiveness and the risk of injury to the public."
After less than two and a half hours of deliberation Monday, the 12-person panel recommended D’angelo Burgess serve life with a possibility of parole.
Expert witness testifies OHP 'judgmental policy' dictated deadly chase should have been called off. Trooper supervisor says chase played out properly
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuit that killed Lt. Heath Meyer quickly turned dangerous and should have been swiftly terminated pursuant to the agency’s own policy, according to an expert witness for the defense.
Jurors heard testimony on Wednesday from the pursuing trooper who struck Lt. Heath Meyer at a partial road block in Moore on July 14, 2017. The collision happened on northbound Interstate 35 near 27th Street.
What happened when a trooper chased his stolen cruiser in a stolen car? OHP will only say it was 'not a pursuit'
The chase could be construed as a violation of an international law enforcement standard that "the pursuing vehicle shall activate emergency lights, sirens, and cameras, and they shall remain activated for the duration of the pursuit."
Deadly wrong-way pursuit led by troopers on Tulsa highway violates international model policy supported by Oklahoma Highway Safety Office
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
State troopers pursued a stolen truck into oncoming highway traffic. Young widowed mother questions why.
Cleveland County District Judge Jeff Virgin on Tuesday filed an amended ruling that denies a motion from prosecutors to exclude the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s pursuit policy from D’angelo Burgess’ first-degree felony murder trial.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol wants empty courtroom if testimony involves its pursuit policy during murder trial in trooper's death
NORMAN — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has asked a district judge to empty the courtroom if testimony comes up regarding the agency’s pursuit po…
Deadly wrong-way pursuit led by troopers on Tulsa highway violates international model policy supported by Oklahoma Highway Safety Office
The international policy standards prohibit chasing vehicles in the wrong direction on divided highways and one-way roads. The former scenario played out on U.S. 75 in May 2017, with an innocent 23-year-old married father losing his life.
State troopers pursued a stolen truck into oncoming highway traffic. Young widowed mother questions why.
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
Video: "Was it really worth all that?" Widowed mother looks for answers after fatal crash
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
One of those killed was a fellow OHP trooper. DPS Commissioner Rusty Rhoades said he found “nothing that concerned me” after reviewing trooper actions in those fatal pursuits.
State troopers pursued a stolen truck into oncoming highway traffic. Young widowed mother questions why.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Sapulpa Police Department each deemed their respective employees’ actions in the chase to be within policies and procedures.
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
The Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are transparent with their pursuit policies, one of which placed its policy online. Both agencies emphasize the risks involved in pursuing motorists for lesser offenses.
