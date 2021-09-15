House committee hears of death, pain and trauma inflicted by high-speed pursuits by law enforcement

Taletha Henderson said she and her brother were in excruciating pain afterward and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. She came away with a concussion and head and neck pain, while her brother ended up with a broken shoulder.

Henderson said she later looked up the eluder and found out that he had non-violent drug charges — "very important" but "nothing violent" to justify a high-speed chase that put other people at risk. She described her struggle to pay her medical bills and car that aren't covered because the eluder didn't have insurance.

"My brother still goes through a lot of things today due to that broken shoulder," Henderson said. "We've had to go through a lot of therapy, and again that has now led to financial burden that I just wasn't expecting."

Henderson said an officer on scene told her she wouldn't have to bear the financial costs but that the agency never reached out to her despite her filing a police report and following up on it.

"I gave my information when he took the police report knowing or believing that's how it would be handled and that financially it would be OK because I knew I was not in a position to deal with something so expensive," Henderson said.