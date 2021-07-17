 Skip to main content
House committee allows federal funding of abortion, defeating Rep. Tom Cole's amendment
A House committee voted Thursday to allow federal funding of abortion, defeating an attempt by Rep. Tom Cole to add a prohibition that has been part of congressional policy for more than four decades.

The House Appropriations Committee voted 32 to 27 against an amendment by Cole, R-Moore, that would ban federal taxpayer funding of abortion and prevent health care professionals opposed to abortion from being required to assist with a procedure.

