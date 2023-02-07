The squabble between veterans groups and Gov. Kevin Stitt took on a new dimension Tuesday when a bill stripping the chief executive of his control of the commission that oversees the Oklahoma Department of Veterans became one of the first this session to be advanced from a House of Representatives committee.

House Bill 1080, by Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, would reduce gubernatorial appointments to the Oklahoma Veterans Commission from all nine members to two. The other seven members would be appointed by the president pro tem of the Senate, the speaker of the House of Representatives, the lieutenant governor, the attorney general and the labor commissioner.

The president pro tem and speaker would each have two appointees, the others one each.

HB 1080 passed the House Government Modernization and Technology Committee on a 9-0 vote Tuesday, the second day of the session, and is eligible to be heard by the full House. Passage by the House seems likely, if it is brought to a vote, but whether the Senate will go along — much less whether Stitt would sign such a measure — is less certain.

The bill retains the current protocol whereby three members are appointed at-large and the other six represent specific service organizations such as the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Each of the service organization representatives are supposed to be chosen from among five candidates submitted by each of the organizations but that procedure has not always been followed by Stitt.

The Veterans Commission's nine members must all be honorably discharged military veterans. Of those, at least two must be Persian Gulf vets and one must be a Vietnam War vet.

Stitt's office maintains that some of the service organizations have forfeited their right to nominate members because of technical violations of the law. The organizations dispute that, and say Stitt has circumvented them in order to control the commission.

Steagall, a veteran of more than 20 years in the National Guard, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserves and chairman of the Veterans Caucus, said the ODVA is not designed to report directly to the chief executive. Steagall said that's difficult "when one person is making all of the appointments."

Leaders of some veterans groups have said they believe Stitt's appointments in the past year have been driven by his desire to fire ODVA Executive Director Joel Kintsel, who challenged Stitt in the 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary, and Stitt wants to privatize the seven veterans homes overseen by the agency.

Stitt's office denies there are privatization plans.

"My concern is not to try to save anybody's job, despite what this might look like," said Steagall. "The goal of this bill is to make sure that politics are taken out of the equation with the appointment of these commissioners, so that doesn't translate into a hindrance of the services we need to provide roughly 400,000 veterans in the state."

One controversy bubbling in the background is a dispute with a former contractor that has delayed work on a new $75 million veterans' home on 90 acres near Sallisaw. In a letter to Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, last week, Kintsel said poor work by the contractor has cost ODVA $21 million, which it is suing to recover.