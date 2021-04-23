Hotel to Housing program encourages property owners to assist homeless in gaining access to stable residences

A city nonprofit that has used hotel space to address longstanding housing issues is partnering with local landlords and property managers to assist in the effort to provide stability to residents in need.

The city and the Landlord Tenant Resource Center were part of a virtual event last week regarding Tulsa's Housing Solutions' Hotel to Housing program.

Juliana Kitten, director of emergency housing for Housing Solutions, outlined how the program provides financial assistance and case management services to help people transition from temporary hotel housing into long-term rental properties.

During the height of the winter storm that battered much of the country in mid-February, Kitten said, people without shelter were most vulnerable. It was also then that the need to find stability for people in those situations became ever more apparent.

"Yes, this is a crisis, and yes we've solved this immediate crisis," said Kitten. "But we also have an incredible opportunity now, because many of the people who were on the streets were not folks who were connected with other services or had been served."

About $800,000 in private donations was raised to provide 300 people with temporary housing in a hotel near 41st Street and Garnett Avenue.