Hot-streaking Sooners topple third straight top 10 opponent with win over No. 9 Alabama

NORMAN –Oklahoma defeated its third consecutive Top 10 opponent with a 66-61 victory over No. 9 Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

It’s only the second time in 25 years that a Division I team has accomplished the feat. Michigan (2013-14) also won three straight games against Top 10 competition.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, OU is the third team since the AP poll’s introduction in 1948-49 that a school has four regular-season wins over top 10 opponents in a single calendar month. The Sooners join N.C. State (January 1974) and Saint Joseph’s (December 1964).

The Sooners (11-4) will be expected to rapidly rise in Monday’s poll after a week that included victories over Alabama and No. 5 Texas. No. 24 OU beat then-No. 9 Kansas last Saturday.

Oklahoma also beat then-No. 9 West Virginia on Jan. 2.

Elijah Harkless hit a turnaround jumper with 18.6 seconds remaining and added a late free throw with 12 seconds left to secure OU’s win and snap Alabama’s 10-game winning streak.

The Sooners played without starters Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams, who were missing due to COVID-19 protocols. Reaves leads the team in points, rebounds and assists.