 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hot-streaking Sooners topple third straight top 10 opponent with win over No. 9 Alabama
breaking

Hot-streaking Sooners topple third straight top 10 opponent with win over No. 9 Alabama

{{featured_button_text}}
Alabama Oklahoma Basketball

Brady Manek (35) looks to shoot against Alabama's Herbert Jones (1) and Keon Ellis (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

 Garett Fisbeck

NORMAN –Oklahoma defeated its third consecutive Top 10 opponent with a 66-61 victory over No. 9 Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

It’s only the second time in 25 years that a Division I team has accomplished the feat. Michigan (2013-14) also won three straight games against Top 10 competition.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, OU is the third team since the AP poll’s introduction in 1948-49 that a school has four regular-season wins over top 10 opponents in a single calendar month. The Sooners join N.C. State (January 1974) and Saint Joseph’s (December 1964).

The Sooners (11-4) will be expected to rapidly rise in Monday’s poll after a week that included victories over Alabama and No. 5 Texas. No. 24 OU beat then-No. 9 Kansas last Saturday.

Oklahoma also beat then-No. 9 West Virginia on Jan. 2. 

Elijah Harkless hit a turnaround jumper with 18.6 seconds remaining and added a late free throw with 12 seconds left to secure OU’s win and snap Alabama’s 10-game winning streak.

The Sooners played without starters Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams, who were missing due to COVID-19 protocols. Reaves leads the team in points, rebounds and assists.

De’Vion Harmon had a team-high 18 points for the Sooners. Harkless ended with 14 while Umoja Gibson and Brady Manek scored a dozen. It was Manek’s highest scoring output since soring 13 against Houston Baptist on Dec. 19. He’d missed two games earlier this month due to COVID-19 issues.

The road stays rugged for the Sooners. Oklahoma will play at No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday night. Game time is 8 p.m.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News