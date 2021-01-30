Hot-streaking OU basketball topples third straight top 10 opponent with win over No. 9 Alabama

NORMAN — Oklahoma was absent two starters — including leading scorer Austin Reaves — for Saturday’s important game against No. 9 Alabama.
When the news broke, the odds seemed to significantly sway toward the Crimson Tide’s favor. But Alabama coach Nate Oats’ biggest fear appeared during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge game inside the Lloyd Noble Center.
No. 24 OU, minus Reaves and Alondes Williams, grouped its remaining players for an impressive 66-61 win in a Big 12/SEC Challenge game.
"We didn't come out ready to play," said Oats, who saw Alabama’s 10-game win streak snapped. "I tried to warn our guys before the game … sometimes, when teams are down a couple of players there's a galvanizing effect.
“We've all been in coaching a while. It's happened for us and against us. I thought these guys … they play hard to begin with, and then when they're down two starters, they really bought in. We tried to tell our guys. I've got to do a better job making sure we're ready to play."
The victory completes a magical January for the Sooners, who started things with a triumph over then-No. 9 West Virginia.
OU (11-4) becomes only the third program since the AP poll’s introduction in 1948-49 to have four regular-season wins over top 10 opponents in a calendar year. The Sooners join North Carolina State (January 1974) and Saint Joseph’s (December 1964).
The Sooners and Michigan (2013-14) are the only schools in the past 25 years to win three consecutive games against top-10 opponents. OU beat then-No. 9 Kansas last Saturday, No. 5 Texas Tuesday and, now, the Tide.
OU coach Lon Kruger has been a part of some big wins during his 35-year career. He will allow time to celebrate but always wants his players prepared for the next test.
“Anytime you can beat a top-10 team of course is great. But we’ve got a full month of basketball left in the regular season, a lot of big-time battles ahead,” Kruger said. “We’ve got to keep getting better and keep doing the things this group has done in the last couple, three weeks.
“But yeah, it’s huge. Anytime you can win a game like that is big from a resume standpoint, big from a confidence standpoint, momentum. It’s continuing to move in the right direction. Those wins, you never take those for granted.”
For the second time this month, the Sooners had to adjust after losing key contributors. Brady Manek and Jalen Hill had to sit out two games due to COVID protocols.
“Not a lot of time to make adjustments to that,” Kruger said. “Obviously, every team would like to be full strength for every ballgame. We weren’t and thought the guys did a great job of picking up the slack and did a great job.”
De’Vion Harmon took over the point guard role for Reaves. He sparked a tremendous start for the Sooners, who jumped to an 11-2 lead early in the regular season’s final nonconference game. Harmon ended with a game-high 18 points.
The Sooners led 32-29 at intermission and built the lead to 55-43 with 9:48 remaining.
The Crimson Tide (14-4) wouldn’t fade away, especially with their ability to make 3-pointers. Alabama used a 17-4 run to take a 60-59 lead with 3:44 to play.
Hill made four straight free throws to give the Sooners the lead for good as their defense didn’t allow a field goal in the final four minutes and 21 seconds.
“Guys did a good job of getting into their shooters. They all shoot it great, move the ball great. The key was the guys did a pretty good job of guarding the ball. We didn’t have to help and recover,” Kruger said.
Elijah Harkless hit a turnaround jumper with 18.6 seconds remaining and added a late free throw with 12 seconds left to cement OU’s win.
His last basket came on an isolation play called by Kruger.
“It wasn’t as pretty as I would have liked. But we got the result we wanted,” Harkless said. “The coaching staff believed in me. My teammates believed in me. So that was great.”
Harkless ended with 14 while Umoja Gibson and Manek each scored a dozen. It was Manek’s highest scoring output since he had 13 against Houston Baptist on Dec. 19. Manek missed two games earlier this month due to COVID-19.
The road stays rugged for the Sooners. OU will play at No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday night. Game time is 8 p.m.