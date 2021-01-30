Hot-streaking OU basketball topples third straight top 10 opponent with win over No. 9 Alabama

The Sooners and Michigan (2013-14) are the only schools in the past 25 years to win three consecutive games against top-10 opponents. OU beat then-No. 9 Kansas last Saturday, No. 5 Texas Tuesday and, now, the Tide.

OU coach Lon Kruger has been a part of some big wins during his 35-year career. He will allow time to celebrate but always wants his players prepared for the next test.

“Anytime you can beat a top-10 team of course is great. But we’ve got a full month of basketball left in the regular season, a lot of big-time battles ahead,” Kruger said. “We’ve got to keep getting better and keep doing the things this group has done in the last couple, three weeks.

“But yeah, it’s huge. Anytime you can win a game like that is big from a resume standpoint, big from a confidence standpoint, momentum. It’s continuing to move in the right direction. Those wins, you never take those for granted.”

For the second time this month, the Sooners had to adjust after losing key contributors. Brady Manek and Jalen Hill had to sit out two games due to COVID protocols.