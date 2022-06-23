 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot, light winds today: watch Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang's forecast

Today we start with temperatures in the 70s, but quickly warm into the 90s again. The winds will be calm with mostly clear skies.

Overnight the lows are back in the 70s with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow our highs reach back into the upper 90s. Mostly clear skies with a south wind at 5-10 mph is expected. 

By Friday and Saturday we are back in the triple digits - with near record highs. The good news is that a front arrives on Saturday night and cooler weather will settle in for the second half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the 80s with a north wind at 10-15 mph. It will be a very welcomed change!

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

