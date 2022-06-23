Hot, light winds today: watch Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang's forecast

Today we start with temperatures in the 70s, but quickly warm into the 90s again. The winds will be calm with mostly clear skies.

By Friday and Saturday we are back in the triple digits - with near record highs. The good news is that a front arrives on Saturday night and cooler weather will settle in for the second half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the 80s with a north wind at 10-15 mph. It will be a very welcomed change!