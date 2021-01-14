Hospital exec runs all the way from Bartlesville to Tulsa to honor COVID-19 nurses

One nurse, leaning over to whisper to another nurse in the parking lot at Tulsa's Ascension St. John Medical Center, noted that Wyatt Hockmeyer didn’t even seem out of breath.

“He doesn’t look like he ran around the block,” she said, “nevermind 46 miles.”

Ascension St. John’s director of performance improvement, Hockmeyer started Wednesday morning at Ascension Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville and ended Wednesday evening at the Tulsa hospital, taking 10 hours to run the entire distance.

“It was symbolic,” Hockmeyer told the Tulsa World after he finally came to a stop. “I was thinking about the nurses and the marathon they run every day. What better way to honor the hard work they do on their feet all day?”

Hockmeyer handed out a total of 85 medals, first in Bartlesville and then in Tulsa, to health care workers who have been on the front lines against COVID-19.

Last March, when the virus first hit Tulsa, officials warned local hospitals that the fight would be “a marathon, not a sprint,” said Mike McBride, Ascension St. John’s regional president and COO.

“Well, we’ve had to adapt that language,” McBride said. “Now we say ‘it’s not a marathon; it’s an ultra-marathon.’”